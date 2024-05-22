'As Far as I'm Concerned, She Doesn't Exist': Kelly Osbourne Bashes 'Fashion Police' Co-Host Giuliana Rancic Years After Zendaya Drama
Kelly Osbourne had nothing nice to say about Giuliana Rancic!
On the Tuesday, May 21, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast,” the 39-year-old openly bashed her former Fashion Police co-host years after the show ended in 2017.
“We don’t need to give her any f------ anything,” Kelly said when her mother, Sharon Osbourne, began talking about Giuliana.
Kelly, Giuliana, the late Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulo all participated in the E! fashion commentary show, which premiered in 2010.
Brother Jack Osbourne then brought up the situation that led Kelly to dislike Giuliana.
He explained how his sister had been incorrectly blamed in 2015 for making a “really kind of a f------ racist comment” about Zendaya’s hair.
Giuliana had actually made the remark, saying the Dune actress looked like “she smells like patchouli oil and weed.”
The 38-year-old then recalled later reading “an article where Zendaya was like, ‘Yeah, f--- Guliana Rancic.”
“Good for her,” Kelly, 39, replied, before Jack added how he hadn’t “seen anything from her [Giuliana] in a very long time.”
Kelly snapped back, “[I] wouldn’t know, because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.”
After Giuliana, 49, made the comment, she issued an apology for her “outrageously offensive” comments about the Disney alum, who was just 18 years old at the time.
Kelly became involved in the situation by association and decided to leave the show soon after.
Zendaya responded to Giuliana’s apology on Instagram, noting, there “is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”
The Challengers star also spoke about the situation with W Magazine, sharing, “That’s how change happens. And it made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?”
Though Kelly and Giuliana are not on good terms, the purple haired mother-of-one said her time on Fashion Police wasn’t all negative.
“[Joan] always had my back. She was such a cheerleader for me and made me believe in myself in a way that I never ever ever did until she came into my life,” Kelly said of the comedian, who died in 2014 at age 81. “And not having her to learn from every week like I did was a huge loss for me.”
Kelly also spoke highly of Joan’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, joining the show.
“It’s one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how Melissa got hurt in all of it, because she had just lost her mom,” she shared. “And so that to me, I can never do enough for Melissa. I can never repay her enough for all that she went through in all of that. That to me is the part when you look back at it that is really, really sad.”