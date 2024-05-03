Giuliana Rancic Gushes Over 'Incredible' Zendaya 9 Years After Making Damaging 'Patchouli and Weed' Comments About Her Dreadlocks

"She's incredible," the former red carpet correspondent noted of the Euphoria star, 27. "I think it's always fun to watch people from the beginning and then you see how they grow both in their work and also in every aspect of their career."

"She's so talented, she has an amazing fanbase," the Giuliana & Bill star noted. "I think it's great."

During a 2015 episode of Fashion Police, Rancic spoke about one of Zendaya's ensembles — which featured her wearing dreadlocks — when she remarked how the then 18-year-old "looks like she smells like patchouli oil or weed."