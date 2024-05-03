Giuliana Rancic Gushes Over 'Incredible' Zendaya 9 Years After Making Damaging 'Patchouli and Weed' Comments About Her Dreadlocks
Giuliana Rancic has nothing but lovely things to say about Zendaya.
Nine years after the former Fashion Police star, 49, made shocking comments about the Challengers actress' dreadlocks, Rancic reflected on what a style icon Zendaya has become.
"She's incredible," the former red carpet correspondent noted of the Euphoria star, 27. "I think it's always fun to watch people from the beginning and then you see how they grow both in their work and also in every aspect of their career."
"She's so talented, she has an amazing fanbase," the Giuliana & Bill star noted. "I think it's great."
During a 2015 episode of Fashion Police, Rancic spoke about one of Zendaya's ensembles — which featured her wearing dreadlocks — when she remarked how the then 18-year-old "looks like she smells like patchouli oil or weed."
"I think that we're at a place now where we just want to see the fashion," the businesswoman said about the current climate of style commentary. "I remember when that started changing and fashion wasn't going to be the focus on the red carpet as much."
When the controversy happened, Zendaya responded to the rude statements. "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful," the former child star said at the time.
"Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect," Zendaya added.
"To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive," she continued.
"I don't usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked," the Shake It Up alum noted.
Rancic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to issue an apology for her remarks. "I'm sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!" she penned.
"Body shaming and other hurtful tactics will never get the job done," Zendaya wrote in response to television host. "Giuliana, I appreciate your apology and I'm glad it was a learning experience for you and for the network. I hope that others negatively affected by her words can also find it in their hearts to accept her apology as well."
People conducted the interview with Giuliana.