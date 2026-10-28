Kelly Osbourne Says Her Birthday Is 'a Reminder of the Life' Late Dad Ozzy Gave Her: 'I Wish You Were Still Here'

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Kelly Osbourne is celebrating her 42nd birthday by remembering her late father, Ozzy Osbourne. The television personality shared a photo of herself embracing the Black Sabbath frontman and said she wished he could be there for her.

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'I Wish You Were Still Here'

Source: MEGA Kelly would love for her dad to 'still be here.'

In a heartfelt tribute to her father, Kelly captioned the post, "Birthdays are a reminder of the life you gave me, Daddy." "I wish you were still here to celebrate it with me. Every candle I blow out carries the same wish… Just one more moment with you," she aded. The post also featured a card bearing the words “I love you forever ~ Daddy."

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'I Will Never Be Over It'

Source: MEGA The singer said she wasn't eating after her dad died.

The birthday tribute follows Kelly's previous appearance on Paul C. Brunson's "We Need to Talk" podcast, in which she candidly opened up about the painful impact of losing her father. "I was a shell of myself," she recalled. "I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t do anything. I was just empty. Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero." Kelly even revealed that she started drinking again and lost a lot of friends who wanted her to "get over" her loss. "I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it," she said.

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Ozzy's Final Word to his Daughter

Source: MEGA Kelly revealed her father expressed his love just three days before his death.

During the same conversation, Kelly recalled the final words the "Crazy Train" hitmaker said to her. Ozzy reassured Kelly that he was the one man who loved her unconditionally, just as she was. Kelly remembered crying over her father's kind words and added, "Because he said, ‘You know, I’m not going to be here forever, and I know you struggle with people and believing you are loved. But I love you more than anyone.’ Three days later, he was gone." The "No More Tears" singer died at the age of 76 in July 2025 due to her worsening health condition. His passing occurred just 17 days after his final performance.

Kelly Finds Reminders of Her Dad in Her Son

Source: @KELLYOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM Kelly said her son reminds her of Ozzy.