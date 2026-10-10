Kelly Osbourne Remains 'Haunted' by Dad Ozzy's Loving Last Words, Claims Insider: 'She Can Still Replay the Conversation'

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne revealed Ozzy Osbourne's final words to her.

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A source close to the family told us: "Those words have never left Kelly, and probably never will. She can still replay the conversation incredibly clearly in her head, right down to how her dad sounded when he said them. At the time she desperately didn't want to hear him talking as though he might not be around much longer, but afterward she understood what an extraordinary gift he'd given her. It's bittersweet because that memory brings enormous comfort while also breaking her heart. Ozzy made absolutely certain his daughter knew how deeply she was loved. Kelly will carry that for the rest of her life and be haunted by Ozzy's last words to her, and remembering it takes her straight back to those final days with him." Speaking on the "We Need to Talk" podcast, Kelly said about her father: "He sat me down, and this was about three days before he died. He goes, 'You can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you.' I started to cry. I said, 'Please don't talk like this. Please don't talk like this.' 'Cause he said, 'You know, I'm not going to be here forever.'"

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne shared details her father before he died on the 'We Need to Talk' podcast.

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Kelly also credited her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, with helping her father fulfil his final ambition by organizing Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning farewell concert at Villa Park shortly before his death. She said: "My mum allowed him to die the happiest I'd ever seen him. All he wanted before he left this planet was one last show. My mum worked her a-- off to make that happen, and it was one of the most incredible moments in music history." Sharon, who also shared daughter Aimee Osbourne, 43, and son Jack Osbourne, 40, with Ozzy, has previously described her own final exchange with her husband.

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Source: MEGA Kelly and Sharon Osbourne helped out Ozzy Osbourne before his final concert.

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She told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was 4.30 a.m., and he said, 'Wake up.' I said, 'I'm already bloody awake, you've woken me up.' He said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight'... if only I'd told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter." Kelly has also disclosed that grief contributed to her drinking again after more than four years of sobriety. She said: "I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything."

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne said her grief contributed to her drinking again.