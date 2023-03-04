Kelly Osbourne Reveals First Glimpse Of Newborn Son After Shaming Mom Sharon For Sharing Birth News
Kelly Osbourne offered fans a peek of her newborn son after mother Sharon Osbourne spilled the news of his birth without her daughter’s permission.
On Friday, March 3, the actress shared a photo of herself, brother Jack Osbourne and baby Sidney. In the sweet snap, Kelly held her bundle of joy — though only the top of Sidney’s head was visible — as the proud uncle pointed down at his nephew.
“An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.” - Irene Banks,” the mom-of-one captioned the tender moment. .
Fans of the famous family rushed to the comment section to voice their excitement at the first look at baby Sidney.
“Aww I want to see his face 😍😍😍 is he a little Ozzy too?! ❤️,” said one supporter, while a second added, “Why be a dad if you can be a fun uncle.”
Another user said, “They both have come a long way from. The show they use to do. They look good,” referring to the siblings' reality TV past.
Kelly has been relatively tight lipped when it comes to sharing news about her family's newest addition. Her mother, however, was happy to spill the details about her latest grandchild. As OK! previously reported, Sharon went on the U.K.'s The Talk, gushing that her grandson had been born.
“They’re doing just so great. So great. I’m so proud of her,” she said, adding that Kelly “won’t let a picture go out of him.”
Not only did Sharon divulge the birth to the world, but she also revealed that the baby’s name was Sidney.
After the interview, Kelly shaded her mother on Instagram saying, “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”
The London native has seemed to love motherhood, recently revealing how difficult it has been to go back to work after the birth of her son.
“I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” said the Emmy winner. “I have a newfound respect for working mothers.”