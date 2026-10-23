Jack Osbourne Says Doctors Warned His Father Ozzy Osbourne Not to Perform Final Show Weeks Before Passing

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Jack Osbourne revealed that doctors warned his father, Ozzy Osbourne, against taking the stage for his final concert, just 17 days before he passed away in July 2025. However, the rock legend remained determined to perform amid his serious health issues. "I'm doing it," the "No More Tears" singer said at that time. Speaking on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast, Jack recalled the medical team's concerns about the physical demands of the farewell performance.

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Ozzy Refused to Abandon His Final Show

Source: MEGA The legendary rockstar didn't give up on his last show.

Jack looked back at the doctor's advice, explaining that they were concerned his father could not handle the energy required for the concert. "They basically were just saying like you've got so many things going on," he recalled. "We recommend you don't do this because the energy expenditure." Not only that, but the medical team had also raised concerns about his father's heart and arteries, with several health setbacks complicating the preparations. Still, Ozzy continued with his concert.

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'He Wanted His Journey'

Source: MEGA Jack doesn't regret his father's decision despite medical 'mishaps.'

Jack said his father was adamant about performing. "He wanted his journey," he explained. He continued, "And so I can't... I'm not angry at that. It's like, I mean, if someone said to you, like pick how you want to go, you would want to pick how you want to go, right? I've said this to my wife. I was like if something ever happens to me, do not let me die in a hospital hooked up to a bunch of machines... awful building like with people that really, you know, they care about you... I think I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go."

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Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Family's Difficult Decision

Source: MEGA Sharon and the other family members worried that Ozzy's decision might lead to serious consequences.

Jack's account echoes remarks made by his mother, Sharon Osbourne, who also revealed that doctors had strongly advised against the concert. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sharon recalled that six doctors had assessed her husband and warned the family about the risks. "They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him," she revealed. "We were all together, and Ozzy said, 'It’s not an option. It’s what I want.'" "I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want," the "Mama, I'm Coming Home" singer said. Sharon continued, "It was his wish, and we went through it. He said to me, 'Another six months, what’s it going to do for me?'"

Ozzy Died 17 Day After His Final Performance

Source: MEGA Ozzy engaged fans with his global hits during farewell performance.