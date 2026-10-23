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Jack Osbourne Says Doctors Warned His Father Ozzy Osbourne Not to Perform Final Show Weeks Before Passing

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Jack Osbourne revealed his father was advised not to perform days before his death.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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Jack Osbourne revealed that doctors warned his father, Ozzy Osbourne, against taking the stage for his final concert, just 17 days before he passed away in July 2025.

However, the rock legend remained determined to perform amid his serious health issues. "I'm doing it," the "No More Tears" singer said at that time.

Speaking on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast, Jack recalled the medical team's concerns about the physical demands of the farewell performance.

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Ozzy Refused to Abandon His Final Show

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The legendary rockstar didn't give up on his last show.

Jack looked back at the doctor's advice, explaining that they were concerned his father could not handle the energy required for the concert.

"They basically were just saying like you've got so many things going on," he recalled. "We recommend you don't do this because the energy expenditure."

Not only that, but the medical team had also raised concerns about his father's heart and arteries, with several health setbacks complicating the preparations. Still, Ozzy continued with his concert.

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'He Wanted His Journey'

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Jack doesn't regret his father's decision despite medical 'mishaps.'

Jack said his father was adamant about performing. "He wanted his journey," he explained.

He continued, "And so I can't... I'm not angry at that. It's like, I mean, if someone said to you, like pick how you want to go, you would want to pick how you want to go, right? I've said this to my wife. I was like if something ever happens to me, do not let me die in a hospital hooked up to a bunch of machines... awful building like with people that really, you know, they care about you... I think I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go."

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Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Family's Difficult Decision

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Sharon and the other family members worried that Ozzy's decision might lead to serious consequences.

Jack's account echoes remarks made by his mother, Sharon Osbourne, who also revealed that doctors had strongly advised against the concert.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sharon recalled that six doctors had assessed her husband and warned the family about the risks. "They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him," she revealed. "We were all together, and Ozzy said, 'It’s not an option. It’s what I want.'"

"I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want," the "Mama, I'm Coming Home" singer said.

Sharon continued, "It was his wish, and we went through it. He said to me, 'Another six months, what’s it going to do for me?'"

Ozzy Died 17 Day After His Final Performance

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Ozzy engaged fans with his global hits during farewell performance.

On July 5, 2025, Ozzy reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for a farewell concert in Birmingham, England.

He sat on a throne and performed some of his biggest hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" before joining the band for their final set.

Just 17 days later, her suffered a heart attack; coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease also played a part in his death at 76.

During the podcast, Jack expressed that it was heartbreaking to lose his father, but is happy he ended his life on a high note. "Obviously deeply heartbroken that he's gone, but also he went the way he wanted to," he said.

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