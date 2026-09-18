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Kelly Osbourne Explains Why She and Sister Aimee Are Like 'Oil and Water' and Why She Won’t Mend Their Relationship

Sisters: Kelly and Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne got real about her relationship with her sister.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne got candid about her relationship with her sister, Aimee Osbourne.

During the latest episode of the “We Need to Talk" podcast, she revealed they are not close.

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Aimee’s Absence From Reality TV

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image of The family had a reality show in the '00s.
Source: WENN

The family had a reality show in the '00s.

“I believe there’s a reason for everything; it just wasn’t meant to be for her,” Kelly said about Aimee being MIA from the family's reality TV show, The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005. “It was always me and Jack [Osbourne]. If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world doing her own thing."

She continued, “I’ll never really, truly understand. It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. You couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

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Regrets of Not Having a Big Sister

image of Kelly Osbourne is not close with her sister, Aimee.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne is not close with her sister, Aimee.

Kelly said not being close with Aimee makes her sad. “I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister. And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever," she shared.

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The Respect Will Always Be There

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Split Image of Kelly Osbourne and Her Sister Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne

Kelly said she doesn't believe the two will ever make up. “I respect her. I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s OK,” she said.

“If you’re not gonna accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life," she added.

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Source: YouTube

Kelly Osbourne On We Need To Talk

Aimee Will Always Love Her Father

Split Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died in 2025.

Aimee made headlines when she was seen at the 2026 Grammys as the family paid tribute to their father, Ozzy Osbourne. She also attended her father’s funeral last year.

Ozzy passed away in 2025 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at 76 years old.

In Ozzy's documentary, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, Aimee talked about how her father wasn't in the best shape before his death. “He was in great distress and a lot of pain,” she said. “I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that.”

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