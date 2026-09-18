NEWS Kelly Osbourne Explains Why She and Sister Aimee Are Like 'Oil and Water' and Why She Won’t Mend Their Relationship Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne got real about her relationship with her sister. Krista B Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Osbourne got candid about her relationship with her sister, Aimee Osbourne. During the latest episode of the “We Need to Talk" podcast, she revealed they are not close.

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Aimee’s Absence From Reality TV

Source: WENN The family had a reality show in the '00s.

“I believe there’s a reason for everything; it just wasn’t meant to be for her,” Kelly said about Aimee being MIA from the family's reality TV show, The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005. “It was always me and Jack [Osbourne]. If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world doing her own thing." She continued, “I’ll never really, truly understand. It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. You couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

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Regrets of Not Having a Big Sister

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne is not close with her sister, Aimee.

Kelly said not being close with Aimee makes her sad. “I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister. And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever," she shared.

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The Respect Will Always Be There

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne

Kelly said she doesn't believe the two will ever make up. “I respect her. I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s OK,” she said. “If you’re not gonna accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life," she added.

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Source: YouTube Kelly Osbourne On We Need To Talk

Aimee Will Always Love Her Father

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died in 2025.