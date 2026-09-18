Kelly Osbourne Explains Why She and Sister Aimee Are Like 'Oil and Water' and Why She Won’t Mend Their Relationship
Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne got candid about her relationship with her sister, Aimee Osbourne.
During the latest episode of the “We Need to Talk" podcast, she revealed they are not close.
Aimee’s Absence From Reality TV
“I believe there’s a reason for everything; it just wasn’t meant to be for her,” Kelly said about Aimee being MIA from the family's reality TV show, The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005. “It was always me and Jack [Osbourne]. If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world doing her own thing."
She continued, “I’ll never really, truly understand. It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. You couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”
Regrets of Not Having a Big Sister
Kelly said not being close with Aimee makes her sad. “I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister. And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever," she shared.
The Respect Will Always Be There
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Kelly said she doesn't believe the two will ever make up. “I respect her. I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s OK,” she said.
“If you’re not gonna accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life," she added.
Aimee Will Always Love Her Father
Aimee made headlines when she was seen at the 2026 Grammys as the family paid tribute to their father, Ozzy Osbourne. She also attended her father’s funeral last year.
Ozzy passed away in 2025 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at 76 years old.
In Ozzy's documentary, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, Aimee talked about how her father wasn't in the best shape before his death. “He was in great distress and a lot of pain,” she said. “I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that.”