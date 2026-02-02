or
The Osbournes Looked 'Tortured With Emotion' Watching 2026 Grammys Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, Body Language Expert Spills

Source: cbs/paramount;mega

Ozzy Osbourne was honored at the 2026 Grammys.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

There wasn't a dry eye in the Osbourne family when they watched the 2026 Grammys pay tribute to late musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025.

At the Sunday, February 1, show in Los Angeles, Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith performed the rocker's tune "War Pigs" as photos of the star flashed on the screen behind them.

The Osbournes Found the Performance 'Deeply Cathartic'

Source: cbs/paramount

Ozzy Osbourne's loved ones cried while watching the 2026 Grammys tribute to the late rocker.

Sharon Osbourne and the three kids she welcomed with Ozzy — Jack, Kelly and Aimee — were overcome with emotion as they stood in the crowd and took it all in live.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman revealed that every family member looked the same: "Their faces are tortured. Brows lowered, eyes squeezed shut, lips parted as if mid-scream."

Source: cbs/paramount

Several music artists came together to perform 'War Pigs' at the awards show.

"Kelly and Sharon hold their hands in prayer, crying openly. Jack weeps, his face etched with emotion," she spilled on behalf of Covers.com. "The musical community honoring their husband and father is deeply cathartic for them."

Kelly Osbourne Is 'Not Doing Great'

Source: cbs/paramount

Kelly Osbourne admitted she's still 'not doing so great' seven months after her dad's passing.

Before the ceremony started, Sharon walked the carpet with Kelly and Jack, and she also posed for photos with Yungblud, who honored Ozzy at the 2025 VMAs.

When Kelly was asked how she was coping with her dad's death, she told the reporter, "To be honest with you, I won’t lie. People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ I’m not doing so great."

"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but I’m getting through," the Fashion Police alum continued. "We’re doing everything we can to just try and live in his legacy and be happy."

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Die From?

Source: mega

The Black Sabbath alum was 76 when he died.

Ozzy was 76 when he died, with his cause of death listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction — which he was diagnosed with in 2019 — were listed as "joint causes."

The famous family confirmed his passing in a public statement, expressing, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

His loved ones were also overcome with emotion when they attended his funeral in Birmingham, England, as fans set up an area to pay tribute to Ozzy with cards, balloons and flowers.

The matriarch was seen wearing her late husband's wedding ring on a necklace while Kelly donned her dad's signature round glasses.

