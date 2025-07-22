or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Osbourne Was 'Grateful' Her Dad Ozzy Was Able to Say 'Goodbye' in the 'Most Beautiful Way' Before His Tragic Death

Photo of Kelly Osbourne.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne witnessed his daughter Kelly's proposal weeks before his death.

Profile Image

July 22 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne had an eerie post about her father, Ozzy Osbourne, before his tragic death on July 22.

At his final show in the U.K., the star, 40, was proposed to by Sid Wilson, which Ozzy got to witness.

"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even wright this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad," Kelly shared via Instagram.

image of Kelly Osbourne's partner, Sid Wilson, proposed at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne's partner, Sid Wilson, proposed at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert.

She added: "Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"

On July 7, Kelly captioend another shot of the proposal, writing "I think this picture says it all!"

In the picture, Sid is down on one knee as Kelly looked shocked. Ozzy, who was sitting in a chair, also appeared to be stunned.

kelly osbourne grateful goodbye dad ozzy death
Source: @ozzyosbourne/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, the rocker's family made a statement about his death on Instagram.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the message, which was signed by Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, read.

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

kelly osbourne grateful goodbye dad ozzy death
Source: MEGA

kelly osbourne grateful goodbye dad ozzy death
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed in the U.K. in July.

The singer was battling Parkinson's up until his death.

"He can’t really stand. It’s been that way the past year, so it’s a miracle that he’s still going to perform," an insider revealed. "His Parkinson’s affects him so badly but he’s refusing to sit this last show out, and Sharon is 100 percent behind him."

However, he was able to perform at his last show in the U.K. in early July.

"She will arrange every detail, the way she always has, with the utmost care," the source said at the time. "This is extremely bittersweet. She’s thrilled he’s going to be able to do this because it means so much to him, and there are a lot of tears associated with this as well because it will be the final show."

