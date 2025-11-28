Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Slept in Mom Sharon’s Bed for 2 Months After Dad Ozzy’s Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne revealed she spent two months sleeping in her mother Sharon’s bed following the heartbreaking passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. The Fashion Police alum shared her emotional journey of grief during a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast."

Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube Kelly, Jack and Sharon Osbourne shared their grief journey on their podcast.

“I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” Kelly, 41, expressed during the podcast on Wednesday, November 12. “I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here.”

Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube

Sharon, 73, opened up about her own struggles with grief, describing her feelings as coming in “waves.” The former X Factor judge admitted, “I hate going to bed at night,” highlighting her difficulty sleeping alone since Ozzy's death. “I mean, I slept with you for the first two months so that you weren’t on your own,” Kelly shared with her mother. “But then I felt like you needed some space.”

Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were married for 43 years and shared three children.

Reflecting on her late father's absence, Kelly described how mornings have become particularly challenging for her. “I wake up and for the first three seconds, I feel normal. And then, I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me,” she detailed.

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne revealed her struggles coping after her father’s death.

“What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with dad in the morning,” she added.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died of cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025.