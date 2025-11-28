or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Slept in Mom Sharon’s Bed for 2 Months After Dad Ozzy’s Death

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne revealed she slept in mom Sharon’s bed for two months after Ozzy’s passing in July.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne revealed she spent two months sleeping in her mother Sharon’s bed following the heartbreaking passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Fashion Police alum shared her emotional journey of grief during a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kelly, Jack and Sharon Osbourne shared their grief journey on their podcast.
Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube

Kelly, Jack and Sharon Osbourne shared their grief journey on their podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” Kelly, 41, expressed during the podcast on Wednesday, November 12. “I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon, 73, opened up about her own struggles with grief, describing her feelings as coming in “waves.” The former X Factor judge admitted, “I hate going to bed at night,” highlighting her difficulty sleeping alone since Ozzy's death.

“I mean, I slept with you for the first two months so that you weren’t on your own,” Kelly shared with her mother. “But then I felt like you needed some space.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were married for 43 years and shared three children.
Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were married for 43 years and shared three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her late father's absence, Kelly described how mornings have become particularly challenging for her. “I wake up and for the first three seconds, I feel normal. And then, I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me,” she detailed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kelly Osbourne revealed her struggles coping after her father’s death.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne revealed her struggles coping after her father’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

“What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with dad in the morning,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ozzy Osbourne died of cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died of cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025.

Ozzy passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. In a statement to Page Six, Sharon and Ozzy’s four children — Louis, 50, Aimee, 42, Kelly, and Jack, 40 — shared the heartbreaking news: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

According to a death certificate filed by Aimee at a London registry, Ozzy died from a heart attack. The family emphasized that he was surrounded by love at the time of his passing and requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

Right after he died, Kelly said, "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔."

