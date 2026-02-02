Kelly Osbourne Admits She's 'Not Doing So Great' While Attending the Grammys 7 Months After Father Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Feb. 1 2026, Published 7:52 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne admitted that she's struggling with the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, nearly seven months after the rocker's death.
"To be honest with you, I won’t lie. People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ I’m not doing so great," Kelly, 41, bluntly responded when asked how she was handling her father death while attending the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.
"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but I’m getting through," she continued. "We’re doing everything we can to just try and live in his legacy and be happy."
Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, hit the red carpet alongside British musician Yungblud as Black Sabbath was set to be honored with a special tribute during the award show.
“I was with Sharon last night,” Yungblud, 28, told E! about how he and Sharon honored her late husband before the awards show. "We lit a little candle. It's pretty mental. I think it's amazing to be here. My first Grammys—my mum's coming from England, which is cool—but yeah, man, it all goes to Ozzy tonight.”
Ozzy was 76 when his family confirmed his death on July 22. The late rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, with his official cause of death listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as "joint causes.”
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, 73, said in a statement with her kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, in addition to her stepson, Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Kelly is candid about how hard her father's death has been on her family, confessing she spent the first two months after her father's death sleeping in her mom's bed.
“I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” Kelly explained during a November 2025 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast." “I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here.”
Sharon said that her feelings of grief came in waves, admitting she "hated going to bed at night."
“I mean, I slept with you for the first two months so that you weren’t on your own,” Kelly shared with her mother. “But then I felt like you needed some space.”