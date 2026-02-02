Sharon Osbourne, 73, Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look at 2026 Grammy Awards Alongside Yungblud 7 Months After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne showed off a slimmed-down look while attending the 2026 Grammy Awards. The widow of Ozzy Osbourne, 73, hit the red carpet in a floor-length black gown featuring a jewel-encrusted neckline, while attending the award show on Sunday, February 1.

Sharon Osbourne Hit the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT Sharon Osbourne hit the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Sharon was joined by British musician and actor Yungblud, who matched her all-black look in black leather jeans, going shirtless beneath a cheetah-lined jacket. The awards show is set to honor her late husband with a star-studded tribute featuring Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash. Meanwhile, Yungblud is a first-time nominee at the Los Angeles award show, scoring three nods including Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

Sharon Osbourne and Yungblud Honored Ozzy Osbourne

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT Sharon Osbourne and Yungblud teamed up for a special tribute dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne.

Yungblud revealed that he and Sharon honored Ozzy with a special tribute ahead of the event. “I was with Sharon last night,” he told E! at the awards show. "We lit a little candle. It's pretty mental. I think it's amazing to be here. My first Grammys — my mum's coming from England, which is cool — but yeah, man, it all goes to Ozzy tonight.”

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne's Appearance Has Drawn Backlash

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne's thin frames have sparked criticism in recent months.

Sharon and her daughter Kelly Osbourne's noticeably pin-thin appearances has drawn public scrutiny following Ozzy's death at 76 in July 2025. "It has been painful to see Sharon's physical decline over the past year. She was always petite, but what you see now feels far more serious," a source told a news outlet earlier this month. "Her grief is written all over her, and it has scared her into taking a long, hard look at Kelly and urging her not to repeat the same path."

Sharon Osbourne Spoke About Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne blasted the idea that her daughter Kelly Osbourne used weight loss medication.