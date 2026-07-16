'Stop!': Kelly Ripa Gets Annoyed by Mark Consuelos as He Taunts Her on National Snake Day
July 16 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa wasn't having it!
During the Thursday, July 16, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the co-host found herself on the receiving end of her husband and co-host's antics as he marked National Snake Day in the most Mark Consuelos way possible.
'Don't Do It. No, Stop!'
"Babe. Do you know what today is?" Consuelos asked.
"It's national...." Ripa replied as she tried to guess, before Consuelos told her, "No. No. Today is World Snake Day."
"Oh! Don't do it. No, stop! How do we celebrate that?" She yelled at him as he started to tease her.
Consuelos continued, "It's a global awareness event dedicated to highlighting the ecological importance of snakes....You know, snakes, there's some fascinating snake facts here. They smell with their tongues."
'Notice How Nobody Here Is Celebrating Snake Day? It's Not Just Me'
"Stop!" She snapped again, as he continued to tease her, mimicking a snake tongue.
"...They don't have eyelids. I mean, maybe that's your problem with snakes. They don't have eyelids," he joked.
Ripa replied sternly, "That's not the problem." Before saying with a snarky attitude, "Notice how nobody here is celebrating Snake Day? It's not just me. I'm not going to celebrate Snake Day. I don't care."
Consuelos continues spewing facts, "There're more than 3,900 spec species of snakes," as Ripa claimed, "I've stumbled upon every variety of snakes," before yelling at someone in the audience, "Oh, shut it, you," after they shouted, "Let's go snakes!"
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"I don't have a problem with snakes existing. I have a problem with snakes popping out of the shadows, the way snakes tend to do," Ripa went on to explain.
Consuelos jumped in, "Being all snaky?"
To which Ripa agreed, "Being all snaky. Yeah. You know, they don't make a sound. They're just there. You're out for a run, and you stumble upon a snake."
'Please. You're Being Generous.'
The couple is not shy to poke fun at one another on the morning TV show, with Ripa even once joking about how he is in the bedroom.
During the Tuesday, November 11, episode of their talk show, Consuelos cracked a joke about how long it takes to finish during intimate moments with his wife, with Ripa not missing her chance to get her own dig in.
While having a conversation about the "baby boom" that happened during COVID-19, Consuelos was quick to joke that couples had been "penciling in" an "afternoon meeting" together while they both worked from home.
He jokingly said, "Block out those seven minutes. I need seven minutes," as the audience laughed.
Except Ripa was fast to call him out, "Please. You're being generous," she teased.