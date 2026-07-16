ENTERTAINMENT 'Stop!': Kelly Ripa Gets Annoyed by Mark Consuelos as He Taunts Her on National Snake Day Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa snapped at Mark Consuelos after he poked fun at her. Olivia Callanan July 16 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'Don't Do It. No, Stop!'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos teased Kelly Ripa when talking about 'Snake Day' on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"Babe. Do you know what today is?" Consuelos asked. "It's national...." Ripa replied as she tried to guess, before Consuelos told her, "No. No. Today is World Snake Day." "Oh! Don't do it. No, stop! How do we celebrate that?" She yelled at him as he started to tease her. Consuelos continued, "It's a global awareness event dedicated to highlighting the ecological importance of snakes....You know, snakes, there's some fascinating snake facts here. They smell with their tongues."

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'Notice How Nobody Here Is Celebrating Snake Day? It's Not Just Me'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa snapped again before pointing out that 'nobody' is celebrating the holiday.

"Stop!" She snapped again, as he continued to tease her, mimicking a snake tongue. "...They don't have eyelids. I mean, maybe that's your problem with snakes. They don't have eyelids," he joked. Ripa replied sternly, "That's not the problem." Before saying with a snarky attitude, "Notice how nobody here is celebrating Snake Day? It's not just me. I'm not going to celebrate Snake Day. I don't care." Consuelos continues spewing facts, "There're more than 3,900 spec species of snakes," as Ripa claimed, "I've stumbled upon every variety of snakes," before yelling at someone in the audience, "Oh, shut it, you," after they shouted, "Let's go snakes!"

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa claimed she does not 'have a problem with snakes existing.'

"I don't have a problem with snakes existing. I have a problem with snakes popping out of the shadows, the way snakes tend to do," Ripa went on to explain. Consuelos jumped in, "Being all snaky?" To which Ripa agreed, "Being all snaky. Yeah. You know, they don't make a sound. They're just there. You're out for a run, and you stumble upon a snake."

'Please. You're Being Generous.'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark The pair often tease each other during the live show.