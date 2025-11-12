Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos After Actor Says He Only Needs '7 Minutes' for Intercourse: 'You’re Being Generous'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa is making sure Mark Consuelos doesn't act too cocky. The longtime talk show star gave her husband of nearly 30 years a reality check during the Tuesday, November 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark after Consuelos cracked a joke about how long it takes him to finish in the bedroom. The hilarious moment happened after Ripa revealed how a recent study showed a "baby boom" occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic creating a surge of staffers working remotely.

"A lot of us during the pandemic worked from home. Anybody here worked from home during the pandemic? Some of you are some of you still working from home?" Ripa asked Live's studio audience. After various fans in the crowd applauded to confirm they did or still do work from home, Ripa continued, "Well, listen to this lady. A baby boom has happened because of working from home." "You know what I'm saying? Oh, you do know what I'm saying? Good for you," she quipped, as Consuelos added, "That little lunch break."

Reading more of the study, Ripa explained how the "United States had an additional 80,000 births between 2021 and 2025 when the pandemic shut down offices and ushered in a new age of remote and hybrid work schedules." "According to a new study, [data] suggests a positive relationship between the recent trend of remote work and having kids," she shared. The Hope & Faith star detailed how "couples who work from home, even just one day a week, are more likely to conceive and more likely to plan to have children in the future than those who commute to the office five days a week."

Noting it gives "people more flexibility," while letting out a laugh, Ripa added, "freedom during the pandemic made having a family a possible for couples." Consuelos was happy to hear the positive study, as he declared, "That's nice. That's good news." His mind quickly went to the gutter, however, joking about couples "penciling in" a "little afternoon meeting" for intimacy.

