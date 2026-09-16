Kelly Ripa Gets Annoyed by Mark Consuelos as He Teases He'd 'Change Her Diapers' When She's Older: 'You're Not Cut Out for That'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa wasn’t exactly amused when her husband, Mark Consuelos, said he'd take care of her as she gets older.
During the Wednesday, September 16 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married couple discussed that Japan sets the record for the most people aged over 100, with Consuelos adding that "88 percent of those 100-year-old people are women," before he teased that he would be the one changing Ripa’s diapers.
The co-hosts went on to say that Japanese culture focuses on a healthier diet, exercise and gardening, amongst other things that lead to lower obesity rates.
'I Don't Want to Live to 100 If My Quality of Life Isn't Good'
The Riverdale actor then asked his wife, "Would you like to live to 100?"
"It depends. I mean, here's the thing," she began.
"I don't want to live to 100 if my quality of life isn't good. I want to have the longest life, but the highest quality of life. For as long as possible," Ripa added.
'If I Had to Change Your Diapers, Would You Like to Be Living to 100?'
Consuelos asked with a chuckle, "Like, if I had to change your diapers, would you like to be living to 100?"
"No, Stop! Because...I don't...Here's the thing. You're not cut out for that, and neither am I," the Hope & Faith actress replied.
He doubled down, trying to reassure Ripa, stating, "I would change your diaper."
"No, no, no, no. You wouldn't. You couldn't. You'd be irritated," she said as she began to get annoyed.
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'I Actually Think That's Where It Ends'
Consuelos continued to tease her, "Front to back? Front to back," insinuating he would not be afraid to wipe her private parts if he needed to.
"You wouldn't be. You wouldn't be..." Ripa continued.
"You're a caregiver, Mark," chimed in Live producer Michael Gelman.
"I am a caregiver," Consuelos claimed. "You see me with Lena?"
"Yeah, no, you're great with Lena," Ripa agreed. However, she continued, "I think that's where it ends. I actually think that's where it ends. It's where it begins and ends."
'I'd Read Your Stories'
Consuelos would not back down as he teased his wife, "I'd read your stories."
"No, you wouldn't. You wouldn't," Ripa said as she started to laugh.
"Read you stories. I'd rub your foot. Just the one that's left," Consuelos joked as the audience broke out into laughter.