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Kelly Ripa Shares Photos of 'Beautiful' Family Wedding in Italy With Husband Mark Consuelos and Their 3 Kids

kelly ripa family wedding italy photos
Source: MEGA;Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared beautiful family wedding photos from Tuscany.

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May 19 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos turned a busy work week into a memorable family getaway in Italy.

During the Monday, May 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple opened up about attending a gorgeous wedding in Tuscany with their children.

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image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos traveled to Tuscany for their nephew Alec’s wedding celebration.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos traveled to Tuscany for their nephew Alec’s wedding celebration.

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“We had a beautiful family event this weekend. The first in the next generation of Consueloses has gotten married,” Ripa shared. “Our nephew, Alec, got married to his beautiful fiancée, Deanna [Taylor].”

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The celebration took place in the scenic Italian countryside, with the TV host calling the wedding absolutely “stunning.”

While the trip looked glamorous in photos, Consuelos revealed he barely had time to enjoy it because of his packed Broadway schedule. The actor is currently starring in Fallen Angels and quickly flew overseas between performances just to be there for the special moment.

“Mark, I have to say, you win the Uncle of the Year Award because you spent more hours on the plane than at the wedding,” Ripa teased.

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image of Mark Consuelos flew to Italy between Broadway performances and returned to New York the next day.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos flew to Italy between Broadway performances and returned to New York the next day.

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Consuelos then explained just how fast the trip really was.

“I flew after my show Thursday night, landed Friday morning, went to the wedding, and then Saturday morning, I was back on a plane,” he said. “I just missed a couple shows, but I was back on stage Saturday night, which was great.”

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Ripa later shared several sweet family photos from the wedding weekend with the studio audience. One snapshot showed the bride and groom kissing during their rehearsal dinner.

“It’s the one picture I got of them that’s actually a clear photo,” she joked. “And that’s Lola’s hand capturing the same exact photo. So, we both had the great idea.”

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image of Kelly Ripa shared several family photos from the wedding, including sweet moments with their children.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared several family photos from the wedding, including sweet moments with their children.

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Another image featured Ripa and Consuelos seated beside their daughter, Lola, and her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, during the ceremony. The daytime host also proudly showed off a photo of the newlyweds posing with their wedding cake.

Their eldest son, Michael, also played a special role in the ceremony.

“Our son Michael served as a groomsman. There he is,” Ripa said while a family photo appeared on-screen.

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She then poked fun at her own hairstyle in the picture after blaming Michael for stealing one of her beauty products before the ceremony.

“And if you look at my hair, and you go, ‘Kelly, what happened to your hair?’ Well, Michael borrowed my hairspray because he said, ‘I promise I’ll give it back.’ He didn’t give it back, and so, there it is,” she joked.

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image of The pair's son Michael served as a groomsman during the ceremony.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

The pair's son Michael served as a groomsman during the ceremony.

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One touching family photo showed Consuelos standing beside his brother Mike and their sons.

“[It was a] great wedding. Beautiful,” Ripa gushed.

Noticeably absent from the wedding photos was the couple’s youngest son, Joaquin, who is currently busy performing in Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

Over the years, Ripa has often opened up about parenting her three children, and it taught her important lessons about individuality and emotion.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping," Ripa previously told People. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

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