Kelly Ripa Acts Concerned After Mark Consuelos Admits People Have 'Parasitic Relationships' With Him: 'Are You Talking About Me?'

Kelly Ripa doesn't want to be Mark Consuelos' parasite. The longtime talk show star questioned whether her husband was referring to his wife of nearly 30 years after he made a comment about "parasitic relationships" during the Friday, November 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The married co-hosts had been discussing Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year, "parasocial," when Consuelos claimed, "I think sometimes people have a parasitic relationship with me."

"How dare you! Are you talking about me?" Ripa asked, as Consuelos promised her, "No, no, no, no, no." The Riverdale actor's comment came after he challenged his wife to use the word "parasocial" in a sentence. "Chuck has developed a parasocial relationship with Mark Consuelos," Ripa responded, though Consuelos asked, "Ahh… who’s Chuck?" Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed into the conversation, joking: "You don’t know him, but he knows you."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss 'Parasocial' Relationships

Ripa went on to describe the meaning of the word "parasocial," explaining how it refers to when "people have real-life feelings towards people they don’t know." For example, Ripa noted "people develop relationships" with strangers like celebrities or fictional book characters. "Do you do that when you read your books?" Consuelos asked, to which the Hope & Faith actress replied: "Not really because I read a lot of historical books because these were real people, and I certainly don’t develop relationships with them."

She has, however, develop a bond with certain movie characters. "Like in Jaws, I was always rooting for the shark," she admitted. This prompted Consuelos to ask, "You had a parasocial relationship with the shark… You were rooting for the shark?" "Well, you know, I just felt bad when they blew him up. It seemed so —" she added, as Consuelos interrupted, "Aggressive." Ripa continued: "It seemed aggressive. The punishment didn’t fit the crime. He was being a shark doing shark things."

Kelly Ripa Has a 'Mutual' Parasocial Relationship With 'Live' Fans

