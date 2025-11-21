or
Kelly Ripa Acts Concerned After Mark Consuelos Admits People Have 'Parasitic Relationships' With Him: 'Are You Talking About Me?'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

Profile Image

Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa doesn't want to be Mark Consuelos' parasite.

The longtime talk show star questioned whether her husband was referring to his wife of nearly 30 years after he made a comment about "parasitic relationships" during the Friday, November 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The married co-hosts had been discussing Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year, "parasocial," when Consuelos claimed, "I think sometimes people have a parasitic relationship with me."

Image of Mark Consuelos assured Kelly Ripa they don't have a 'parasitic relationship.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos assured Kelly Ripa they don't have a 'parasitic relationship.'

"How dare you! Are you talking about me?" Ripa asked, as Consuelos promised her, "No, no, no, no, no."

The Riverdale actor's comment came after he challenged his wife to use the word "parasocial" in a sentence.

"Chuck has developed a parasocial relationship with Mark Consuelos," Ripa responded, though Consuelos asked, "Ahh… who’s Chuck?"

Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed into the conversation, joking: "You don’t know him, but he knows you."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss 'Parasocial' Relationships

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa chatted about Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa chatted about Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year.

Ripa went on to describe the meaning of the word "parasocial," explaining how it refers to when "people have real-life feelings towards people they don’t know."

For example, Ripa noted "people develop relationships" with strangers like celebrities or fictional book characters.

"Do you do that when you read your books?" Consuelos asked, to which the Hope & Faith actress replied: "Not really because I read a lot of historical books because these were real people, and I certainly don’t develop relationships with them."

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Image of Kelly Ripa joked about having a 'parasocial relationship' with the shark in 'Jaws.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa joked about having a 'parasocial relationship' with the shark in 'Jaws.'

She has, however, develop a bond with certain movie characters.

"Like in Jaws, I was always rooting for the shark," she admitted. This prompted Consuelos to ask, "You had a parasocial relationship with the shark… You were rooting for the shark?"

"Well, you know, I just felt bad when they blew him up. It seemed so —" she added, as Consuelos interrupted, "Aggressive."

Ripa continued: "It seemed aggressive. The punishment didn’t fit the crime. He was being a shark doing shark things."

Kelly Ripa Has a 'Mutual' Parasocial Relationship With 'Live' Fans

Image of Mark Consuelos thinks fans have a 'parasocial relationship' with Kelly Ripa on 'Live.'
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos thinks fans have a 'parasocial relationship' with Kelly Ripa on 'Live.'

While Consuelos didn't seem to relate to Ripa's shark confession, he noted fans have parasocial relationships with his wife due to her decadeslong career hosting Live.

"But I find a lot of people, when they meet you and they’ve been watching you for decades, say, 'You’re my best friend,'" he mentioned.

Ripa made sure to clarify this wasn't a negative thing, as she declared: "Yeah, but I feel that way about the audience too because we’ve been through a lot together."

"We raised our kids together," joked the mom-of-three — who shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos.

"I know, but you don’t see them at home," Consuelos argued, to which Ripa agreed she doesn't "get to see them at home as much."

The Husband for Hire star reiterated his belief that "a lot of people have a parasocial relationship" with her, as Ripa confirmed: "It's mutual."

"We have a mutual parasocial relationship," she remarked.

