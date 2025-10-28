ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Yells at 'Live' Audience for Being 'So Judgmental' After She's Clueless About Common Sports Fact Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa got offended by the audience's reaction to her not knowing a fact about baseball. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

God forbid Kelly Ripa isn't up to date on her sports knowledge! The famed daytime talk show star got offended by Live's studio audience's reaction to her not knowing a common fact about baseball. During the Tuesday, October 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa was taken aback by the room's reaction after she asked if it was "rare" for a Major League Baseball player to be both a great hitter and pitcher.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa asked if it was 'rare' for baseball players to hit and pitch.

"The Dodgers won it with a walk off 6-5 last night," Ripa's husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, revealed, providing the results of Game 3 of the World Series. The Riverdale actor was excited about the win, as he confessed, "I like the Dodgers. l'm gonna say it. I like their coach. I like the Dodgers." "OK good. You’re the expert," Ripa told her spouse of nearly 30 years. Consuelos then explained how Shohei Ohtani is the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. "Ohtani pitches tonight. Now he has to pitch tonight. He hits home runs and he pitches. So he’s starting Game 4 this evening," the dad-of-three detailed of Ohtani — the only active two-way player in the MLB.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Live's executive producer Michael Gelman laughed at Kelly Ripa's question.

"Is that rare to hit home runs and pitch?" Ripa asked, to which Consuelos immediately responded: "Extremely. Extremely rare." In the background, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman could be heard yelling "yes" as he and the audience broke out into laughter. Ripa appeared offended that she had become the subject of mockery, as she held her hands up in the air before defending herself. "OK! I don’t know!" the Hope & Faith actress exclaimed. "Everybody’s so judgmental all of the sudden. I did not know that was a thing."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos for caring more about their dog, Lena.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's episode, Ripa trolled Consuelos for caring more about their dog, Lena, than his wife. "Baseball was on last night. I watched it three different times. I watched it in the beginning and then we changed the channel. And then I took my first nap from like 9:30 to almost 11 o'clock. You were asleep and so I turned back on the World Series — the Dodgers against the Blue Jays Game 3," Consuelos recalled. Ripa chimed in to add, "He turned it on and I put the whole comforter over my face because I noticed you turned the volume off so it wouldn't wake me."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked about Mark Consuelos making sure not to 'disturb' their dog.