Kelly Ripa 'Crushed' by Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Death at Age 54: 'It's Just So Sad'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kelly Ripa joined several A-list stars in reacting to the devastating death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at age 54 while sitting alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos, during the Tuesday, July 22, episode of their talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark.

"There's a lot of sad news in the news," Ripa admitted during the show's opening monologue. "So I guess we'll just get to it and then we'll try to do a hard pivot afterwards."