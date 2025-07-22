Malcolm-Jamal Warner Promised Fans He'd 'Be Back Soon' in Eerie Video Weeks Before Tragic Drowning Death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner remained a positive soul up until the day he died.
Just weeks before The Cosby Show star tragically died at age 54 after drowning off the coast of Costa Rica, Warner took to Instagram with an uplifting video reminding fans to "spread love" and that there is "always a reason to smile."
The clip resurfaced on many fans social media feeds after news broke on Monday, July 21, that the actor had devastatingly lost his life.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Recent Message Sends Chills to Fans
"Meant to post this the other day. A few days late, but the message still stands. Be the reason someone smiles today…or even tomorrow. Sending love to my IG fam. #blesssingsabound ✌🏿✌🏿❤️❤️✊🏿✊🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," The Resident actor captioned his post — which featured a video of himself speaking to the camera.
In the May 14 clip, the Grammy winner wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap on his head and adorably accessorized with a daffodil tucked behind his ear that his daughter had given him. He also sported a light gray V-neck T-shirt.
Warner was on a drive in Atlanta as he informed his fans: "No matter what’s going on, there’s always a reason to smile."
"You know, life is out here lifin,'" he noted. "I guarantee you can find at least one reason to smile. If you can’t find a reason to smile, then that’s probably the best time to be the reason for somebody else’s smile."
"Peace and love. I’ll be back soon," Warner eerily added as he concluded one of the last videos he'd ever share to the social media app.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at Age 54
Just two months after the video hit Instagram, Warner's family vacation turned into a tragedy when he was "swept away by a current" while swimming during a beach day in Playa Cocles.
"The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene," the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) of Costa Rica said in a statement to People.
A Costa Rican Red Cross spokesperson later informed the news outlet that their paramedics "performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the patient for more than 20 minutes, but without successful results."
Authorities ruled his cause of death as a "result of asphyxiation by submersion."
Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Career
Warner was best known for starring on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. He played Theo Huxtable — the only son of Bill Cosby's character, Heathcliff Huxtable.
Cosby, who spent three years in prison before his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021, reacted to Warner's death by comparing it to the loss of his own son, Ennis, who was murdered at age 27 in 1997.
After starring on The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal landed his own sitcom series Malcolm & Eddie alongside Eddie Griffin and later joined the cast of Reed Between the Lines. Throughout his career, he received an Emmy nomination and two Grammy nominations — one of which he won in 2015.