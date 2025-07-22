Malcolm-Jamal Warner Promised Fans He'd 'Be Back Soon' in Eerie Video Weeks Before Tragic Drowning Death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner remained a positive soul up until the day he died.

Just weeks before The Cosby Show star tragically died at age 54 after drowning off the coast of Costa Rica, Warner took to Instagram with an uplifting video reminding fans to "spread love" and that there is "always a reason to smile."

The clip resurfaced on many fans social media feeds after news broke on Monday, July 21, that the actor had devastatingly lost his life.