or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Malcolm-Jamal Warner
OK LogoNEWS

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Promised Fans He'd 'Be Back Soon' in Eerie Video Weeks Before Tragic Drowning Death

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner devastatingly died at age 54 on Sunday, July 20.

By:

July 22 2025, Updated 9:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner remained a positive soul up until the day he died.

Just weeks before The Cosby Show star tragically died at age 54 after drowning off the coast of Costa Rica, Warner took to Instagram with an uplifting video reminding fans to "spread love" and that there is "always a reason to smile."

The clip resurfaced on many fans social media feeds after news broke on Monday, July 21, that the actor had devastatingly lost his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Recent Message Sends Chills to Fans

Source: @malcolmjamalwar/Instagram

"Meant to post this the other day. A few days late, but the message still stands. Be the reason someone smiles today…or even tomorrow. Sending love to my IG fam. #blesssingsabound ✌🏿✌🏿❤️❤️✊🏿✊🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," The Resident actor captioned his post — which featured a video of himself speaking to the camera.

In the May 14 clip, the Grammy winner wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap on his head and adorably accessorized with a daffodil tucked behind his ear that his daughter had given him. He also sported a light gray V-neck T-shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

malcolm jamal warner back soon eerie video weeks before drowning death
Source: MEGA

The actor drowned after being taken out to sea by a strong current.

Warner was on a drive in Atlanta as he informed his fans: "No matter what’s going on, there’s always a reason to smile."

"You know, life is out here lifin,'" he noted. "I guarantee you can find at least one reason to smile. If you can’t find a reason to smile, then that’s probably the best time to be the reason for somebody else’s smile."

"Peace and love. I’ll be back soon," Warner eerily added as he concluded one of the last videos he'd ever share to the social media app.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at Age 54

MORE ON:
Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

malcolm jamal warner back soon eerie video weeks before drowning death
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was on vacation with family in Costa Rica when he died.

Just two months after the video hit Instagram, Warner's family vacation turned into a tragedy when he was "swept away by a current" while swimming during a beach day in Playa Cocles.

"The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene," the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) of Costa Rica said in a statement to People.

Article continues below advertisement

malcolm jamal warner back soon eerie video weeks before drowning death
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner had been active on social media in the weeks before his passing.

A Costa Rican Red Cross spokesperson later informed the news outlet that their paramedics "performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the patient for more than 20 minutes, but without successful results."

Authorities ruled his cause of death as a "result of asphyxiation by submersion."

Article continues below advertisement

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Career

malcolm jamal warner back soon eerie video weeks before drowning death
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was best known for his role on 'The Cosby Show.'

Warner was best known for starring on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. He played Theo Huxtable — the only son of Bill Cosby's character, Heathcliff Huxtable.

Cosby, who spent three years in prison before his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021, reacted to Warner's death by comparing it to the loss of his own son, Ennis, who was murdered at age 27 in 1997.

After starring on The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal landed his own sitcom series Malcolm & Eddie alongside Eddie Griffin and later joined the cast of Reed Between the Lines. Throughout his career, he received an Emmy nomination and two Grammy nominations — one of which he won in 2015.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.