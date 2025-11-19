Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Doesn’t Know' How to Use DoorDash or Instacart: 'My Kids Do'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa would be doomed if she ever had a last-minute kitchen crisis. The longtime talk show star had a surprising confession during the Wednesday, November 19, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, admitting she doesn't know how to use DoorDash or Instacart and would have to rely on her kids to handle the apps if she was ever in need of a speedy delivery. The revelation came during a chat about the one ingredient that can make or break your holiday meal.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she'd have to call her kids if she ever needed to use DoorDash or Instacart.

"Your holiday might be doomed if you don't have this one ingredient in your kitchen this holiday season. Would you like to know what will doom your holiday if you don’t have this ingredient?" Ripa asked while introducing a talking point toward the beginning of Wednesday's episode. When her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, asked what it was, she delivered the one-word answer every home cook knows all too well: butter. "We always have lots of butter," Consuelos noted, though Ripa warned him that running out can create real panic — especially if you aren't friendly with your neighbors.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed needing last-minute ingredients during the holidays.

"We always have lots of butter, but once in a while when you run out, you run all the way out and then your like, 'Why. Why don’t I know my neighbor?' Now it's a little bit easier because you can Instacart things," she acknowledged, before confessing, "If I knew how to Instacart I would Instacart." Consuelos suggested another option, stating, "Or you can DoorDash it." But Ripa quickly shot that down too, mentioning with a laugh: "You can DoorDash it. Also I don’t know how to do that."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted butter is a 'crucial' holiday food ingredient.

Instead, the Hope & Faith actress said she'd have to phone one of their kids for help. "Our kids do," Consuelos pointed out of the longtime lovers' three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Ripa agreed, adding she'd have to call them "wherever they are" to get butter delivered in a pinch. Talk about butter prompted Ripa to segue into a spirited defense of the ingredient itself.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sometimes eat a pat of butter on its own.