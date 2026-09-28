or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > mark consuelos
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Mark Consuelos by Revealing He Forgot Who She Was While Under Anesthesia as He Returns to 'Live' After 'Major' Surgery

Image of Mark Consuelos returned to 'Live' after foot surgery.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos returned to 'Live' after foot surgery.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos made quite the entrance on Live With Kelly and Mark!

The 55-year-old television host rolled onto the set of Live for the Monday, September 28 episode, via a knee scooter just days after undergoing what he previously described as "major" surgery on his toe.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Made it!'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mark Consuelos was not sure he would be back so soon.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos was not sure he would be back so soon.

"I made it!" Consuelos declared as he made his way into the studio at the beginning of the episode.

Consuelos shared that he wasn’t sure he would be able to return so quickly, "You know, we were giving the over-under whether or not I’d be here," he said. "I thought for sure there was a 90 percent chance I wouldn’t be here."

Article continues below advertisement

'Mark Was Getting a Lot of Attention'

Image of Kelly Ripa shared the couple's dog was up all night because she has 'main character syndrome.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa shared the couple's dog was up all night because she has 'main character syndrome.'

His wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, 55, agreed, explaining that Consuelos was up almost all night — except for nothing that had to do with his surgery.

"I didn’t think you should be here," she said, noting that their dog Lena had been sick all night. "Our dog was up all night with diarrhea because she has main character syndrome, and since Mark was getting a lot of attention, she was like, 'Hold my beer.'"

"I felt so bad for her," Consuelos said. "But like clockwork, every 90 minutes, she had to go outside."

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'You Were Very Funny'

Image of Kelly Ripa said that the anesthesia made Mark Consuelos snore.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said that the anesthesia made Mark Consuelos snore.

Ripa then recounted his post-surgery "propofol haze" for the Live audience.

She shared that she unfortunately didn’t have a video to share because signs throughout the recovery room prohibited people from recording, but she explained: "I will recreate it for you here."

"Was I funny?" Consuelos asked.

"You were very funny," Ripa replied.

In fact, she said she could hear her husband before she could see him.

"You were snoring so loud that everybody was concerned for me," Ripa recalled, adding that the staff offered to move her to another room, wake up Consuelos or even give her earplugs. "I said, 'I’m fine. I’m totally fine. I think it’s more important that he rest.'"

'Who Are You?'

Image of Mark Consuelos did not remember his wife post-surgery.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos did not remember his wife post-surgery.

"The first thing you asked is, 'When are they taking me to do the surgery?' And you asked that about 30 or 40 times," Ripa continued.

Each time, she reminded him that the procedure was already done. "I said, 'It’s over. It’s done.'"

"And then finally you looked at me and said, 'Who are you?'" Ripa hilariously added. "And I said, 'I’m your wife.' To which you replied, 'No.'"

"Aww," Consuelos responded.

Ripa, however, found the whole thing funny, reassuring Consuelos, "No, it was fine. I was dying. Anybody in the room...there was a lot of laughter happening."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.