Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Mark Consuelos by Revealing He Forgot Who She Was While Under Anesthesia as He Returns to 'Live' After 'Major' Surgery
Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos made quite the entrance on Live With Kelly and Mark!
The 55-year-old television host rolled onto the set of Live for the Monday, September 28 episode, via a knee scooter just days after undergoing what he previously described as "major" surgery on his toe.
'I Made it!'
"I made it!" Consuelos declared as he made his way into the studio at the beginning of the episode.
Consuelos shared that he wasn’t sure he would be able to return so quickly, "You know, we were giving the over-under whether or not I’d be here," he said. "I thought for sure there was a 90 percent chance I wouldn’t be here."
'Mark Was Getting a Lot of Attention'
His wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, 55, agreed, explaining that Consuelos was up almost all night — except for nothing that had to do with his surgery.
"I didn’t think you should be here," she said, noting that their dog Lena had been sick all night. "Our dog was up all night with diarrhea because she has main character syndrome, and since Mark was getting a lot of attention, she was like, 'Hold my beer.'"
"I felt so bad for her," Consuelos said. "But like clockwork, every 90 minutes, she had to go outside."
- Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Undergoing 'Major' Foot Surgery After Avoiding It for a Year
- Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos When Talking About Ways to Take Care of a Loved One After Surgery: 'Did You Write This Article?'
- Mark Consuelos Admits He Tried Setting His Nurse Up With Son Joaquin, 22, While 'High' After First Colonoscopy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'You Were Very Funny'
Ripa then recounted his post-surgery "propofol haze" for the Live audience.
She shared that she unfortunately didn’t have a video to share because signs throughout the recovery room prohibited people from recording, but she explained: "I will recreate it for you here."
"Was I funny?" Consuelos asked.
"You were very funny," Ripa replied.
In fact, she said she could hear her husband before she could see him.
"You were snoring so loud that everybody was concerned for me," Ripa recalled, adding that the staff offered to move her to another room, wake up Consuelos or even give her earplugs. "I said, 'I’m fine. I’m totally fine. I think it’s more important that he rest.'"
'Who Are You?'
"The first thing you asked is, 'When are they taking me to do the surgery?' And you asked that about 30 or 40 times," Ripa continued.
Each time, she reminded him that the procedure was already done. "I said, 'It’s over. It’s done.'"
"And then finally you looked at me and said, 'Who are you?'" Ripa hilariously added. "And I said, 'I’m your wife.' To which you replied, 'No.'"
"Aww," Consuelos responded.
Ripa, however, found the whole thing funny, reassuring Consuelos, "No, it was fine. I was dying. Anybody in the room...there was a lot of laughter happening."