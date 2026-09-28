ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Mark Consuelos by Revealing He Forgot Who She Was While Under Anesthesia as He Returns to 'Live' After 'Major' Surgery Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos returned to 'Live' after foot surgery. Olivia Callanan Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'I Made it!'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos was not sure he would be back so soon.

"I made it!" Consuelos declared as he made his way into the studio at the beginning of the episode. Consuelos shared that he wasn’t sure he would be able to return so quickly, "You know, we were giving the over-under whether or not I’d be here," he said. "I thought for sure there was a 90 percent chance I wouldn’t be here."

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'Mark Was Getting a Lot of Attention'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared the couple's dog was up all night because she has 'main character syndrome.'

His wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, 55, agreed, explaining that Consuelos was up almost all night — except for nothing that had to do with his surgery. "I didn’t think you should be here," she said, noting that their dog Lena had been sick all night. "Our dog was up all night with diarrhea because she has main character syndrome, and since Mark was getting a lot of attention, she was like, 'Hold my beer.'" "I felt so bad for her," Consuelos said. "But like clockwork, every 90 minutes, she had to go outside."

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'You Were Very Funny'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa said that the anesthesia made Mark Consuelos snore.

Ripa then recounted his post-surgery "propofol haze" for the Live audience. She shared that she unfortunately didn’t have a video to share because signs throughout the recovery room prohibited people from recording, but she explained: "I will recreate it for you here." "Was I funny?" Consuelos asked. "You were very funny," Ripa replied. In fact, she said she could hear her husband before she could see him. "You were snoring so loud that everybody was concerned for me," Ripa recalled, adding that the staff offered to move her to another room, wake up Consuelos or even give her earplugs. "I said, 'I’m fine. I’m totally fine. I think it’s more important that he rest.'"

'Who Are You?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos did not remember his wife post-surgery.