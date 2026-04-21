Kelly Ripa Flirts With Mark Consuelos as Actor Admits He'd Rather Be 'Naked' on Stage Than 'Do a French Accent': 'We Would Not Object'
April 21 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos brought their signature playful chemistry to the Monday, April 20, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark — and things quickly turned flirty as the actor was applauded for completing his Broadway debut over the weekend.
Consuelos, who stars in Fallen Angels, reflected on the whirlwind experience of opening night, admitting it was unlike anything he’d done before.
"Let’s give it up for the Broadway star Mark Consuelos. Incredible, incredible," Ripa gushed as she introduced her husband, clearly proud of his milestone moment.
"I’ve never had an opening night like that, or I don’t remember opening night. No, I haven’t," Consuelos confessed, noting that while he’s done plays in the past, they’ve typically been shorter runs without the same level of buildup.
Still, by the time opening night arrived, he said he felt prepared.
"We’ve done the play at that point — and the play is locked. We’ve done it 20, 30, 25 times… so we were very comfortable," he explained. "I think it’s just relief that it’s finally there."
Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos' 'Amazing' Broadway Debut
Ripa was quick to highlight the Broadway production’s glowing reception, telling viewers the show earned rave reviews from major outlets.
"Well, it got raves in The New York Times Critics Picks, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian — I mean, it’s amazing," she said.
Consuelos, for his part, credited his castmates, noting, "It’s a really great cast. I’m just so proud to be part of that company. If you want to laugh for 90 minutes… forget about what’s going on in the outside world. It’s a good place to do that."
Ripa couldn’t help but praise the performers as well, singling out the leading ladies.
"It’s extraordinary. Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara, Tracee Chimo… they’re like my favorite throuple," she joked. "They really are extraordinary, these three women."
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'That Was My Biggest Fear'
"And you are just the icing on the cake," she declared, flirting with her husband once more.
She then teased Consuelos' standout role in the show, recalling how convincing his performance was.
"There’s a moment where I’m like, ‘Is he French?’ because I’m so convinced," she quipped.
The Riverdale actor admitted the accent was an unexpected challenge behind the role.
"I got to work on the French accent, and that was my biggest fear," he confessed. "They asked me, ‘Do you want to be naked on stage, or do you want to do a French accent?’ I’m like, ‘Naked.’ Naked."
'We Would Not Object to That Either'
Without missing a beat, Ripa shot back, "We would not object to that either," sending the audience into laughter.
Despite his initial hesitation, Consuelos said he put in the work with a voice coach, including sessions over Zoom with a Paris-based expert, who had traveled to New York City for opening night.
"Was he impressed with your French on stage?" Ripa asked.
"He said it was perfect — magnifique," he replied, leaning into the accent.