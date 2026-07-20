Kelly Ripa Forgot the World Cup Final Was Happening Until Daughter Lola Sent Her a Video of Madonna's Halftime Performance
July 20 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa clearly had other things on her mind this weekend rather than the World Cup.
During the Monday, July 20 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the co-host admitted she'd completely lost track of the tournament until her daughter, Lola Consuelos, sent her a video of Madonna's halftime show performance.
'I Was Just Like, There Must Be a Concert'
While discussing the tournament with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, Ripa said, "While you were watching the game, I was in Central Park, and I did not realize that the whole of Central Park was closed because they had a big giant viewing party."
"So I'm in there trying to like snake around and figure out how I can get into Central Park. Every entrance I was like denied access, and then I figured it out. Like, I was steadfast, and I'm going for my walk," she continued. Before reminding the audience, "Again, I wasn't putting World Cup together with what was happening. So I was just like, there must be a concert. Something must be happening here."
'And All of a Sudden, I Hear, Like, an Eruption'
"Anyway, as I'm walking, I'm listening to what else? A murder podcast," Ripa confessed as Consuelos and the audience began to laugh.
"So I'm deep in the murder of it all. And all of a sudden, I hear, like, an eruption of something, which scares me because it's culminating with the murder, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh! Everyone is in on it,'" she thought.
"And again, I don't know what's happening," Ripa continued to clarify.
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'I Wasn't Watching the World Cup. I Was Just Showing Up for the Madonna'
"Then my daughter sends me a video because my daughter loves me so much that she recorded the Madonna portion of the World Cup," she told the audience as they clapped, "Because...You know, you know I wasn't watching the World Cup. I was just showing up for the Madonna."
Consuelos jumped in, "It's funny that you call it a video, because that's what it was. It was a video."
"What?" Ripa asked.
"It was essentially a video that they shot. I'm not sure when they shot it," he replied.
Ripa inquired, "You mean the beginning portion, but then she comes out."
"Oh no, sweetie.. Yeah. It was all of it," breaking the news to his wife that the performance was prerecorded. She does not believe him, saying, "No, no, no. I saw it!"
'Did You Want Her to Play the Game, Too?'
"I know. Well, you need to look again, because.. It was a video. It was a really great performance. It was great. And, yes, she does walk out about two feet onto the grass outside the tunnel," Consuelos continued.
"Did you want her to play the game, too? Does she have to play the game?" Ripa quipped.
With Consuelos still trying to convince her, "No, no, no, but, you know, in typical fashion, when they show those, like, videos, it turns into a live performance."
Ripa jumps back in, "Well, it did."
"OK. It did not...Yeah, it was it was it was great. I love Madonna in that video was great," Consuelos concluded.