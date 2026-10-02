Kelly Ripa Is Glad She and Mark Consuelos 'Grew Out' of 'Gross' Birthday Morning Tradition
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is glad she and her husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos "outgrew" one of their more intimate birthday traditions.
During the Friday, October 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos started the show by celebrating his wife’s birthday: "Hey, everybody. It's Friday. October 2, 2026, otherwise known as my beautiful wife's birthday today. Happy birthday."
'Takes Us Back to My Birthday in 2009'
The couple then looked back at an old Live clip in 2009 from when Consuelos filled in as her co-host.
"Hey, look, it's time once again to open up Live's vaults," Ripa said. "Today's clip takes us back to my birthday in 2009, with Mark filling in as co-host, because you did that all the time."
"Yep," her husband replied.
"I can't wait to see what this is," the mother-of-three added with excitement.
'Mark Gave Me a Birthday Present Today'
As the video played, the duo took a look at their younger selves celebrating Ripa's special day.
"I have to say that this is probably the most important day of my life. Is your birthday," Consuelos said in the archived footage, before adding, "I love you."
"I love you," Ripa said back before the two shared a kiss. "Mark gave me a birthday present today that was so lovely and so generous."
- Kelly Ripa 'Can't Believe' Mark Consuelos Has 'Only Had 1 Wife' as He Loves 'Getting Rid of Stuff': 'I Don't Know How I've Convinced Him'
- Mark Consuelos Jokes Kelly Ripa Marriage 'Wasn't Supposed to Work Out' as Couple Celebrates 30th Anniversary: 'I Had a Lot of Choices'
- Kelly Ripa Says 'No Holiday Would Ever Happen' Without Her Handling Gifts and Cards for Family
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Sweetie, We Can't Talk About That'
"Sweetie, we can't talk about that," Consuelos joked at the time, as the audience broke out in laughter.
"No, not that one, the other one. The one that I unwrapped," the blonde beauty continued as she fanned herself.
"Wait, let me reflect on that," she added. "Um, anyway, so lovely and so generous and so gorgeous."
"And I have to say, it was the loveliest present you've ever had my stylist pick out for me," Ripa quipped as the dad-of-three started to smirk.
'I Mean, Gross, Gross, Gross'
After the clip ended, Ripa and Consuelos couldn't help but laugh at the memory.
"I mean, gross, gross, gross," the Hope & Faith actress quipped. "Thank God we outgrew that."
Her comment sent them both into a fit of laughter, with Consuelos shaking his head in disagreement.
"I love that story," Ripa added after they both let out a sigh in unison. "So dumb."
The famous spouses started dating in 1995 after they met on the set of All My Children. Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas one year later before welcoming three kids: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.