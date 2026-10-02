COUPLES Kelly Ripa Is Glad She and Mark Consuelos 'Grew Out' of 'Gross' Birthday Morning Tradition Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked back at an old 'Live' clip. Olivia Callanan Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa is glad she and her husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos "outgrew" one of their more intimate birthday traditions. During the Friday, October 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos started the show by celebrating his wife’s birthday: "Hey, everybody. It's Friday. October 2, 2026, otherwise known as my beautiful wife's birthday today. Happy birthday."

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'Takes Us Back to My Birthday in 2009'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK The video showed Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on her birthday in 2009.

The couple then looked back at an old Live clip in 2009 from when Consuelos filled in as her co-host. "Hey, look, it's time once again to open up Live's vaults," Ripa said. "Today's clip takes us back to my birthday in 2009, with Mark filling in as co-host, because you did that all the time." "Yep," her husband replied. "I can't wait to see what this is," the mother-of-three added with excitement.

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'Mark Gave Me a Birthday Present Today'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Back in 2009, Mark Consuelos called Kelly Ripa's birthday 'the most important day' of his life.

As the video played, the duo took a look at their younger selves celebrating Ripa's special day. "I have to say that this is probably the most important day of my life. Is your birthday," Consuelos said in the archived footage, before adding, "I love you." "I love you," Ripa said back before the two shared a kiss. "Mark gave me a birthday present today that was so lovely and so generous."

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'Sweetie, We Can't Talk About That'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos' comment had Kelly Ripa flustered.

"Sweetie, we can't talk about that," Consuelos joked at the time, as the audience broke out in laughter. "No, not that one, the other one. The one that I unwrapped," the blonde beauty continued as she fanned herself. "Wait, let me reflect on that," she added. "Um, anyway, so lovely and so generous and so gorgeous." "And I have to say, it was the loveliest present you've ever had my stylist pick out for me," Ripa quipped as the dad-of-three started to smirk.

'I Mean, Gross, Gross, Gross'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa is happy she and Mark Consuelos 'outgrew' the tradition.