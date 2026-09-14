ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About 'Doing It' on 'Live' After Actress' Return to Talk Show Post-Gum Surgery Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joked about 'doing it' on 'Live.' Olivia Callanan Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'This Is the Last Year We're Doing It'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos went back-and-forth about 'doing it.'

Consuelous began, "This week we'll be taking on viral challenges when Kelly and I do it again. Today we are trying the marshmallow golf challenge." "I just want to say a couple of things about Kelly and Mark Do It Again," Ripa jumped in. "This is the last year we're doing it," Consuelos added. Ripa continued, "By the way, a lot of people don't realize that this will be the final year that we do it."

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'So If You Don't Catch Us Doing It Now...'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa added they are 'not going to do it again and again.'

"So you gotta watch," Consuelos quipped. The Hope & Faith actress laughed, "So if you don't catch us doing it now...You'll never get to see us. We're not going to do it again and again. We're just going to do it, and that's it." "Because we did practice a couple of these over the weekend," Consuelos confessed.

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'You Want to See Us Do It? You Do It First'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos had to hit a marshmallow into Kelly Ripa's mouth for the segment.

"We practiced a couple of times, and I realized what this is, is where we should take a stand," Ripa said to her husband of 30 years. "You and I need to take a stand and say, all right, 'Producers, you want to see us do it? You do it first.'" She continued, "You practice them, but you don't do them on TV. You just report to us, Oh, 'Gelman and I did it this morning.' And I go, 'Where's the proof? I'd never believed you.'" "This is the easiest one we're gonna do today. I have to golf a marshmallow into your mouth," the Riverdale alum added about the challenge as he laughed.

'You Have a Big Bite Radius'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa told Mark Consuelos 'careful, dear' after he joked about her 'bite radius.'