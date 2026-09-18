COUPLES Kelly Ripa 'Grateful' Mark Consuelos Took a 'Topless’ Photo of Her on Their Italian Honeymoon Because She Had a Bigger Chest Back Then Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa confessed she is especially 'grateful' for one photo from her honeymoon. Olivia Callanan Sept. 18 2026, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa has grown to appreciate one particular photo from her Italian honeymoon with husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. On the Friday, September 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the 55-year-old opened up about a candid photo Consuelos took of her while sunbathing topless during their 1996 honeymoon, sharing that she's now "so grateful" the picture exists.

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Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reminisced on their Italian honeymoon.

While discussing a new viral travel trend called a "supermarket safari," which involves going to local food shops in the area, the pair reminisced about their own honeymoon. "We did that once, you and me," Consuelos said. His wife jumped in, "We do it a lot." "We did it on our honeymoon in Italy, in Capri," the Riverdale alum continued. "We went to, like, a little local grocery store, grabbed some food, some bread, some meats, and stayed in."

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'We Got a Pack of Marlboro Lights'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 30 years.

"Yeah, it was nice," Ripa replied. Consuelos agreed, "It was really nice." "Yeah. And that was nice," the mother-of-three said again with a cheeky smile, as Consuelos doubled down, "That was nice," with a smirk on his face. "We were also, like, young..." the Hope & Faith actress noted. "We got a pack of Marlboro Lights. This is how long ago this was." "This is 30 years ago," Consuelos shared. "We were like, 'Hey, guys, look at us,'" Ripa continued as she pretended to smoke a cigarette.

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'You Took a Picture of Me Topless'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa was initially mortified by the scandalous photo.

The famous couple then discussed a more risqué moment from the getaway. "Topless on the beach. You took a picture of me topless," Ripa said. Consuelos admitted, "I did. Yeah," as he nodded his head. "At the time, I was so upset cause I was like, 'oh, my gosh, the guy at the Fotomat is gonna see my b----.' And now I'm so grateful I have that picture," she told the Live audience. "Because I had b----."

'I'm So, So Grateful'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Back in 2022, Kelly Ripa talked about the photo with Ryan Seacrest.