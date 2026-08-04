COUPLES Mark Consuelos Regrets Heading 'Straight to a Tattoo Parlor' With Kelly Ripa After 1996 Las Vegas Elopement: 'It Was a Horrible Idea' Source: MEGA: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos regrets one decision he made when marrying Kelly Ripa. Olivia Callanan Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mark Consuelos is looking back on one post-wedding decision he wishes he and his wife, Kelly Ripa, had skipped. During the Tuesday, August 4, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos admitted that getting tattoos immediately after the couple's 1996 Las Vegas elopement was "a horrible idea."

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos asked Jenna Dewan, 'Do you have tattoos?'

The confession came while Ripa remains away from the show following her gum surgery, with actress Jenna Dewan filling in as guest co-host. The conversation began during a discussion about "the rise of Tattourism," which is "the practice of getting tattooed to commemorate" your trip. "Do you have tattoos?" Consuelos started the conversation. Dewan replied, "I do have a couple of tattoos."

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'We Went Straight to a Tattoo Parlor'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos shared he does not remember 'whose idea' it was.

"OK. Tattoos are the ultimate travel souvenir. There's something called the rise of 'Tattourism.' It's the practice of getting tattooed to commemorate the destination or experience, reshaping how travelers collect souvenirs. So instead of collecting a souvenir, you get a tattoo," he went on to explain. "(Michael) Gelman went to the Galapagos. You went to the Galapagos, and on the small of his back, right over his b--- crack. He has a little turtle tattoo," he continued. Before asking, "Michael, can you show us your...?" Gelaman stood up, "Oh, yeah, sure. You have a close-up here? Mark is kidding. I'm anti-tattoo," he said as he laughed. Consuelos then made a confession, "You know, when we got married in Vegas, we eloped, and we went straight to a tattoo parlor." "I don't know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos, and it was a horrible idea," he went on to add.

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'It's So Embarrassing'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos still cringes thinking about the decision today.

Dewan asked, "What did you get?" "Oh, my gosh, it's so embarrassing. I've since had it covered up with something different, but I got, like, the tragedy comedy actors, like the thing," Consuelos admitted. "Oh, no, two, the two?" She replied with a shocked look on her face. "The smiley face and the angry face. I'm like, oh, my God, it's so cringy just to think of it," he concluded. This is not the first time Consuelos has discussed his and Ripa's marriage on Live.

'It Wasn’t Supposed to Work Out'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been together for 30 years.