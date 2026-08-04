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Mark Consuelos Regrets Heading 'Straight to a Tattoo Parlor' With Kelly Ripa After 1996 Las Vegas Elopement: 'It Was a Horrible Idea'

Image of Mark Consuelos regrets one decision he made when marrying Kelly Ripa.
Source: MEGA: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos regrets one decision he made when marrying Kelly Ripa.

Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos is looking back on one post-wedding decision he wishes he and his wife, Kelly Ripa, had skipped.

During the Tuesday, August 4, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos admitted that getting tattoos immediately after the couple's 1996 Las Vegas elopement was "a horrible idea."

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Image of Mark Consuelos asked Jenna Dewan, 'Do you have tattoos?'
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos asked Jenna Dewan, 'Do you have tattoos?'

The confession came while Ripa remains away from the show following her gum surgery, with actress Jenna Dewan filling in as guest co-host. The conversation began during a discussion about "the rise of Tattourism," which is "the practice of getting tattooed to commemorate" your trip.

"Do you have tattoos?" Consuelos started the conversation.

Dewan replied, "I do have a couple of tattoos."

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'We Went Straight to a Tattoo Parlor'

Image of Mark Consuelos shared he does not remember 'whose idea' it was.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos shared he does not remember 'whose idea' it was.

"OK. Tattoos are the ultimate travel souvenir. There's something called the rise of 'Tattourism.' It's the practice of getting tattooed to commemorate the destination or experience, reshaping how travelers collect souvenirs. So instead of collecting a souvenir, you get a tattoo," he went on to explain.

"(Michael) Gelman went to the Galapagos. You went to the Galapagos, and on the small of his back, right over his b--- crack. He has a little turtle tattoo," he continued. Before asking, "Michael, can you show us your...?"

Gelaman stood up, "Oh, yeah, sure. You have a close-up here? Mark is kidding. I'm anti-tattoo," he said as he laughed.

Consuelos then made a confession, "You know, when we got married in Vegas, we eloped, and we went straight to a tattoo parlor."

"I don't know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos, and it was a horrible idea," he went on to add.

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'It's So Embarrassing'

Image of Mark Consuelos still cringes thinking about the decision today.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos still cringes thinking about the decision today.

Dewan asked, "What did you get?"

"Oh, my gosh, it's so embarrassing. I've since had it covered up with something different, but I got, like, the tragedy comedy actors, like the thing," Consuelos admitted.

"Oh, no, two, the two?" She replied with a shocked look on her face.

"The smiley face and the angry face. I'm like, oh, my God, it's so cringy just to think of it," he concluded.

This is not the first time Consuelos has discussed his and Ripa's marriage on Live.

'It Wasn’t Supposed to Work Out'

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been together for 30 years.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been together for 30 years.

During the Friday, May 1, episode of Live, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on air, with Ripa starting the show by declaring, "We did it!"

The actress got candid, calling her marriage to Consuelos "the best thing I've ever done in my life" and "the smartest decision I ever made."

However, Consuelos couldn’t resist making one of his signature jokes.

"It wasn’t supposed to work out," he said, prompting Ripa to ask, "Is that what you were hoping for?"

Doubling down on the bit, the actor continued, "It wasn’t a decision. It was destiny. Because I had a lot of choices," as Ripa could not stop laughing.

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