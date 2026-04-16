Kelly Ripa Humbles Mark Consuelos as He Prides Himself on 3-Year Anniversary Co-Hosting 'Live': 'Calm Down'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa revealed it was the 1-year anniversary of filming 'Live' in the show's new studio.

“That’s been a year? It’s been a year. Oh, my gosh,” Consuelos replied, before recalling the chaotic lead-up to the move. “I will tell you a funny story. When they were getting the studio ready, they brought us down here right before our spring break — a two-week spring break — right before it. And I walked through here, and they’re like, ‘This is gonna be ready in two weeks.’” “And we nearly died laughing,” Ripa joked. Consuelos continued, “I’ve done a few construction projects in my life — a few places here, whatever, ’cause we’ve been married forever — and I just know how long it takes. And I look at them, I’m like, ‘Nope.’”

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was the Best Phone Call Ever'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos nodded his head in self-satisfaction after realizing he's been co-hosting 'Live' for three years.

About a week into their break, the couple got an unexpected update from executive producer Michael Gelman. “So about a week into our break, I get a — was it you that called us?” Consuelos asked, pointing to Gelman, who confirmed. “He says, ‘Hey, listen.’” “It was the best phone call ever,” Ripa quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was the Biggest Acting Job of My Life Not to Just Rejoice'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'Live With Kelly and Mark' moved to their new Downtown Manhattan studio in April 2025.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, it’s gonna be an extra week,’” Consuelos added. “Are you saying that we have to take an actual week from vacation? He said yes.” “He said it sad, like we’re gonna have to take an extra week,” Ripa teased. “And it was the biggest acting job of my life not to just rejoice,” Consuelos admitted. “I didn’t say, ‘I told you so.’” “I heard it in your voice,” Gelman chimed in, as Ripa added, “We were like, ‘Okay, we’ll try to figure out a way. But carry on.’”

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa has been co-hosting 'Live' for 25 years.