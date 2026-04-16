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Kelly Ripa Humbles Mark Consuelos as He Prides Himself on 3-Year Anniversary Co-Hosting 'Live': 'Calm Down'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a co-host on 'Live' in April 2023.

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April 15 2026, Published 9:23 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa isn’t letting Mark Consuelos get too ahead of himself.

During the Wednesday, April 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple reflected on a milestone — the one-year anniversary of their current studio — before Consuelos proudly pointed out his own tenure on the show.

“In other news, not today, but yesterday — we didn’t know yesterday, so we’re gonna celebrate today — yesterday was the one-year anniversary of us being in this year’s studio,” Ripa shared. “And just let me — I don’t know if you realized — we switched studios.”

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Image of Kelly Ripa revealed it was the 1-year anniversary of filming 'Live' in the show's new studio.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa revealed it was the 1-year anniversary of filming 'Live' in the show's new studio.

“That’s been a year? It’s been a year. Oh, my gosh,” Consuelos replied, before recalling the chaotic lead-up to the move. “I will tell you a funny story. When they were getting the studio ready, they brought us down here right before our spring break — a two-week spring break — right before it. And I walked through here, and they’re like, ‘This is gonna be ready in two weeks.’”

“And we nearly died laughing,” Ripa joked.

Consuelos continued, “I’ve done a few construction projects in my life — a few places here, whatever, ’cause we’ve been married forever — and I just know how long it takes. And I look at them, I’m like, ‘Nope.’”

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'It Was the Best Phone Call Ever'

Image of Mark Consuelos nodded his head in self-satisfaction after realizing he's been co-hosting 'Live' for three years.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos nodded his head in self-satisfaction after realizing he's been co-hosting 'Live' for three years.

About a week into their break, the couple got an unexpected update from executive producer Michael Gelman.

“So about a week into our break, I get a — was it you that called us?” Consuelos asked, pointing to Gelman, who confirmed. “He says, ‘Hey, listen.’”

“It was the best phone call ever,” Ripa quipped.

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'It Was the Biggest Acting Job of My Life Not to Just Rejoice'

Image of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' moved to their new Downtown Manhattan studio in April 2025.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

'Live With Kelly and Mark' moved to their new Downtown Manhattan studio in April 2025.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, it’s gonna be an extra week,’” Consuelos added. “Are you saying that we have to take an actual week from vacation? He said yes.”

“He said it sad, like we’re gonna have to take an extra week,” Ripa teased.

“And it was the biggest acting job of my life not to just rejoice,” Consuelos admitted. “I didn’t say, ‘I told you so.’”

“I heard it in your voice,” Gelman chimed in, as Ripa added, “We were like, ‘Okay, we’ll try to figure out a way. But carry on.’”

Image of Kelly Ripa has been co-hosting 'Live' for 25 years.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa has been co-hosting 'Live' for 25 years.

Despite the delay, Consuelos noted, “It was well worth the wait. This place is beautiful… wow, a year. Wow.”

“Isn’t that great?” Ripa responded.

“That’s great,” he agreed, before reflecting, “It is such a weird thing. As you get older, it flies.”

That’s when the conversation took a hilarious turn.

“No, I think I’m on the show for three years,” Ripa said.

“I’ve been on the show for three years,” Consuelos replied, proudly nodding in self-satisfaction. “This isn’t — I’ve been on the show for three years, right?”

“Calm down,” shot back Ripa, who started co-hosting Live in 2001 and recently celebrated her 25-year anniversary on the show.

Consuelos quickly conceded with a laugh, “Like, one-eighth of what you’ve done.”

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