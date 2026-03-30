Howie Mandel Teased by 'Live' EP Michael Gelman After TV Star Apologizes for on-Air Clash With Kelly Ripa
March 30 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Seems like bridges aren't completely burned between Howie Mandel and Live with Kelly and Mark.
The talk show's executive producer Michael Gelman had a witty response to Mandel after the TV star uploaded an Instagram video over the weekend apologizing for a tense on-air clash he had with Kelly Ripa during a recent guest appearance on the show.
Mandel took to social media on Saturday, March 28, to say sorry for an awkward interview moment in which the America's Got Talent judge snapped at Ripa for making a comment about his age while complimenting his appearance.
'This Is for Kelly Ripa'
"I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," Mandel said at the start of his video. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke."
"It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," he continued. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa."
Mandel said he's always been "publicly supportive of her" and has previously been a guest on her show."
"I've known her for years," the former Deal or No Deal host continued, noting Gelman is also a "really close friend" of his.
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'I'm Sorry to Her'
"When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he admitted. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her."
Mandel wrapped up his apology video with a hint of sarcasm, joking, "And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way. After a lot of thought and self reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."
Howie Mandel Made Kelly Ripa 'Uncomfortable' on 'Live': Source
In the comments section of Mandel's post, Gelman quipped, "During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age."
The Gremlins voice actor's apology video may have saved his chances at returning to Live again, as a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column that Mandel may have ruined any future opportunities to be interviewed by Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, because of his on-air attitude.
"Howie won’t be asked back. Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set," an insider claimed before Mandel's apology video. "She will never say 'you're banned.' But suddenly bookings get tricky, schedules don’t align, and invites… vanish."