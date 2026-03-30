Howie Mandel Teased by 'Live' EP Michael Gelman After TV Star Apologizes for on-Air Clash With Kelly Ripa

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is for Kelly Ripa'

Source: @howiemandel/Instagram Howie Mandel released a somewhat sarcastic apology for Kelly Ripa via Instagram.

"I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," Mandel said at the start of his video. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke." "It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," he continued. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel snapped at Kelly Ripa after she made a comment about his age while complimenting his appearance.

Mandel said he's always been "publicly supportive of her" and has previously been a guest on her show." "I've known her for years," the former Deal or No Deal host continued, noting Gelman is also a "really close friend" of his.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Sorry to Her'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel said sorry to Kelly Ripa after the heated moment made headlines.

"When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he admitted. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her." Mandel wrapped up his apology video with a hint of sarcasm, joking, "And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way. After a lot of thought and self reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."

Howie Mandel Made Kelly Ripa 'Uncomfortable' on 'Live': Source

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa has yet to react publicly to the awkward 'Live' moment.