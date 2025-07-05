NEWS Age Gap Drama: Kelly Ripa Reveals Resentment Towards Mark Consuelos in Hilarious Confession Source: @kellyripa/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa hilariously admitted she once resented Mark Consuelos over their age gap.

In an unexpected twist on the morning show circuit, Kelly Ripa opened up about a surprising marital grievance concerning her husband, Mark Consuelos, during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. The couple, who have entertained audiences with their charismatic dynamic for years, displayed a candid glimpse into their relationship that suggests even the most picture-perfect couples have their moments of irritation.

Source: @kellyripa/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who married in 1996, continue to share a strong personal and professional bond.

During a recent episode, the discussion took an amusing turn when Ripa, 53, lamented over their six-month age difference. "Every day that I wake up aging six months more than you," she confessed. "Like, I resent the fact that you just aren't aging. At all. In any way. Not even a little bit." Consuelos, 52, responded with characteristic nonchalance, stating simply, "It bothers you," to which Ripa affirmed her sentiment only to amplify it further.

This candid revelation sparked laughter among the audience, illustrating that the couple's relationship is not without its playful squabbles. Ripa's comments hit home not just for her husband, who recently began to notice a few gray hairs, but also for fans who are familiar with the daily dynamics of age-related hilarity in long-term relationships. "If I plucked out my gray hairs, I'd be bald. Completely bald. Totally bald," she quipped.

Source: MEGA On the June 30 episode, Kelly Ripa joked about her six-month age gap with husband Mark Consuelos.

Their playful banter extended beyond age to the couple's marital history. Ripa and Consuelos have been together since their whirlwind romance began on the set of All My Children in 1995, culminating in an elopement in Las Vegas just a year later. Ripa fondly recalled their unconventional wedding, noting, "It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'"

In true Ripa fashion, she humorously pointed out the affordability of their nuptials, which totaled a mere $179: "But $179 in total — total with everything." The couple's history and lighthearted exchanges make it evident that they do not take their marital journey too seriously, even when those age gaps loom like an unwelcome shadow.

Source: @kellyripa/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped on May 1, 1996, in Las Vegas.

Yet beneath the humor, Ripa's admission reflects a deeper narrative about their commitment to each other. The couple has faced challenges, with Ripa sharing that they were "too young to get married," and the realization that "on paper, it should not have worked." However, they fought for their marriage through difficult times, bolstered by their own happy marital backgrounds — Ripa's parents have been married for 61 years, while Consuelos' parents hold the record at 55 years.

As they navigate the complexities of life and parenthood, the couple's bond has reportedly grown even stronger after their children left for college. Ripa recently revealed that she had her doubts about sustaining their relationship post-parenting. "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it,'" she shared.

Source: @kellyripa/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa said their bond grew stronger after their kids left for college, despite earlier doubts.