Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Bicker Over Airport Arrival Times

During the Monday morning, June 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark , the couple got into a light-hearted argument about airport arrival times, as Ripa nagged her husband of 29 years for always wanting to get to the terminal hours before their flight is scheduled to take off.

"If I showed up at the airport at the time you wanted me there .600 percent of the time, what would you say to that?" Ripa asked Consuelos after discussing "Mark's May mug results" as part of their "Stump Mark" segment — where fans can call the show and try to fool the Riverdale actor with one true and one false statement.

After Ripa questioned what Consuelos "would say," the dad-of-three corrected his wife, stating, "you mean what do I say?"

This prompted Ripa to give her hubby a glaring look, as she declared: "You would be intensely frustrated with me if only .600 percent of the time I got into the car at the time you wanted us to leave."