Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Bicker Over Airport Arrival Times
Better early than too late! Mark Consuelos is always ahead of schedule when flying — and it drives his wife, Kelly Ripa, insane!
During the Monday morning, June 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple got into a light-hearted argument about airport arrival times, as Ripa nagged her husband of 29 years for always wanting to get to the terminal hours before their flight is scheduled to take off.
Kelly Ripa Thinks Mark Consuelos Arrives at the Airport Too Early
"If I showed up at the airport at the time you wanted me there .600 percent of the time, what would you say to that?" Ripa asked Consuelos after discussing "Mark's May mug results" as part of their "Stump Mark" segment — where fans can call the show and try to fool the Riverdale actor with one true and one false statement.
After Ripa questioned what Consuelos "would say," the dad-of-three corrected his wife, stating, "you mean what do I say?"
This prompted Ripa to give her hubby a glaring look, as she declared: "You would be intensely frustrated with me if only .600 percent of the time I got into the car at the time you wanted us to leave."
Mark Consuelos Says Kelly Ripa Is 'Exaggerating'
"Which is anywhere between 4 and 8 hours before the flight takes off," she quipped, to which Consuelos insisted, "such exaggeration!"
Ignoring him, Ripa continued to mock Consuelos, adding: "Because Mark likes to spend as much time in the airport as he possibly can, that way he can get irritated with me if we are there too soon. It's a fun game."
"None of this is true," Consuelos claimed, though Ripa argued, "most of what I said is true."
- 'Tired' Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes as Husband Mark Consuelos Admits He Used to 'Drag' His Wife to Late-Night Dinners Before Joining 'Live': Watch
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Trolled For Excessive PDA During First Episode As 'Live!' Co-Hosts: 'The Last Time I Watch'
- Kelly Ripa Admits There Are 'Ups and Downs' in Her Marriage to Mark Consuelos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She then clarified Consuelos more accurately likes to get to the airport "between two and four hours early."
"I like to leave a couple hours before the plane's supposed to take off. And if it's international flight, [a bit sooner]," he admitted. "International flights, it gets a little... I don't wanna..."
Still thinking he gets to the airport way earlier than two hours before, Ripa sarcastically called Consuelos a liar, joking "guys, everybody back up because when the lightning strikes him dead, I don't want us to be caught in the crossfire of the lightning."
Yes, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Married!
Elsewhere in the episode, the co-hosts reminded viewers that they are, in fact, married after realizing recently that many people still don't know about their union.
"For people who don’t know we are married, yes, we are married and have a kid! Three kids," Ripa explained while wishing their first born, Michael, a happy 28th birthday. The longtime lovers also share their youngest son, Joaquim, 22, and a daughter, Lola, 23.
Ripa confessed "people are shocked" to learn about her and Consuelos tying the knot in 1996, noting there was even a "guest on the show recently" who said, "Wait you two are married?"