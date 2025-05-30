Burn! Mark Consuelos Jokes Relationship With 'Non-Romantic' Kelly Ripa Is Like 'Being Married to a Construction Worker': Watch
Teasing one another is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' favorite love language!
The longtime lovers put their silly relationship dynamic on full display during the Thursday, May 29, episode of their daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark.
Kelly Ripa Is a 'Non-Romantic'
At one point during the episode, Ripa brought up a study that claims men "crave romantic relationships way more than women do," which she found "not surprising" while relating the research back to her and Consuelos' marriage.
"When I think of who is romantic between us, I would say you are. Do you agree?" Ripa asked her husband, who laughed as he replied: "I do agree."
Aware she's a "non-romantic," the mom-of-three — who share kids Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos — said she has to "really focus" when it comes time to show that kind of affection to her partner.
Trolling his wife, Consuelos again agreed with Ripa as he joked: "You're like being married to a contractor or a construction worker."
"I'm like, 'Hey, sweetie,'" the Riverdale actor said sweetly before switching into a more macho tone as he mocked Ripa.
"You’re like, ‘Hey, what’s up,'" he quipped, deepening his voice.
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Would 'Fall Apart' If They Split
- Marriage Confession: Kelly Ripa Admits She & Mark Consuelos 'Really Worked' To Keep Their Relationship Intact
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Won't Air All Their Dirty Laundry While Hosting 'Live!', But They're Not 'Afraid' To Discuss Tough Topics
- Kelly Ripa Admits There Are 'Ups and Downs' in Her Marriage to Mark Consuelos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While on the topic of relationships, Ripa also read how "multiple studies suggest that men place more import on romance and they experience greater mental and physical health benefits from being in a relationship."
"Really? Huh," Consuelos muttered, as his wife took a jab, stating, "which I know that if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart completely."
Mark Consuelos Jokes His Second Wife Would Be Much Younger
"That's true," the All My Children actor acknowledged before sneaking his own dig at Ripa.
"But I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I’m OK. I’d have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff," he snubbed, jokingly referencing how he'd find a much-younger women if he and Ripa, both 54, ever parted ways.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Love Joking About Divorce
Both laughing hysterically, Ripa admitted: "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife."
Hardly able to contain their chuckles, Ripa informed Live viewers that this is her "favorite conversation."
"You don’t understand. We have these conversations all the time," she revealed. "I’m like, 'What would happen if you found out that I faked my own death?' And he’s like, ‘Well, my new wife and I would, you know, we would be very upset at first.’ It’s like our favorite conversation."