Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos 'Cut Her Off' After 3 Kids: 'I Felt Robbed'

Kelly Ripa always hoped for a bigger family — and she still blames her husband, Mark Consuelos, for shutting that dream down. A discussion about how many kids they both wanted occurred during the Tuesday, December 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as the married couple and co-hosts reacted to a headline about a Canadian mom of three boys who tried for a girl and instead ended up pregnant with triplet boys. "So listen to this," Ripa said as both Consuelos and the audience waited to hear what she had to say. "A mom of three boys tries for the girl — we know people that have done this — and she got pregnant with triplet boys."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa wanted to have more than three kids.

Consuelos immediately cracked up, adding, "I wish we could zoom in on the husband’s expression. Oh man. Oh my gosh." The Riverdale actor's wish was granted, as a close-up shot of the couple eventually appeared on the screen. Ripa added that the family lives in the Niagara region of Ontario — prompting cheers from the crowd. "Lots of babysitters in the audience," she joked.

Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Would Have Been Happy With 6 Kids'

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Kelly Ripa felt 'robbed' after Mark Consuelos wanted to stop having kids.

"What a blessing," Consuelos said of the Canadian family-of-eight, prompting Ripa to agree, admitting, "I love that." Consuelos proceeded to take things in a more personal direction, telling his wife, "You would have been happy with six kids." "Oh yeah, very happy with six kids," she declared without hesitation. "You cut me off. I felt robbed."

Kelly Ripa Didn't Get Her 'Way' When Having Kids

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos 'cut her off' after three kids.

The Hope and Faith actress — who shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with her All My Children costar — revealed she didn't realize until later in life that stopping at three kids may have been the better move. "Now that they’re grown I’m like, yeah, this is nice," she shared. "Because we would still be in it. If I had gotten my way, we’d still be going through college tours, all of that. We’d be driving ourselves crazy. Now it’s nice — but at the time…"

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she's happy in hindsight that she and Mark Consuelos only had three kids.

Consuelos couldn’t resist teasing his wife of 30 years one last time, joking, "Access denied." The dad-of-three had been referencing an earlier moment in the show where he confessed to being less generous about inviting guests to stay in their home.

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.