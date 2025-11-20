Mark Consuelos Says He's 'Not Getting' His and Kelly Ripa's Kids 'Anything' for Christmas: 'Give Them a Check or Something'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Perhaps the Consuelos kids didn't make the nice list?
Mark Consuelos has an admittedly "bad" plan for this year's Christmas festivities, as he revealed during the Thursday, November 20, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that he currently has no intention of buying his and Kelly Ripa's three children any gifts.
The Riverdale actor's confession came in the midst of a discussion between the married co-hosts about their holiday plans, with Mark suggesting he and Kelly give their sons, Michael and Joaquin, 22, and their daughter, Lola, 24, "nothing" for Christmas.
Kelly, 55, had been teasing an upcoming segment about Black Friday deals when she noted, "You can’t start too soon. I'm not kidding, I saw Black Friday sales in August!"
Mark, however, pointed out how his wife "usually" has most of her shopping "done by then."
The detail seemed to stress Kelly out, as she said: "Yeah, I’m way behind. As you know, I’m way behind."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Giving Each Other the 'Gift of Us' for Christmas
Trying to reduce his wife's worries, Mark, 54, asked, "Maybe we’ll just give the gift of each other this year?"
Kelly seemed to like her husband's idea, adding: "Yeah, the gift of us."
Mark appeared to surprise his wife, however, after declaring he wasn't going to buy their children anything either.
Mark Consuelos Declares His Kids Aren't Getting 'Anything' for Christmas
"Kids are old now. I’m not getting them anything," he said, to which a stunned Kelly replied: "You’re not getting them anything?"
"They get money! Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!'" Mark argued.
The Hope & Faith actress wasn't completely convinced, as she hesitantly responded, "Yeah… maybe!"
Mark eventually had a change of heart and realized he might not have had the best idea, admitting: "I don’t know. That sounds bad. That sounds really bad."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Aren't Doing 'Anything' for Thanksgiving
Aside from a debate over gifts, Kelly and Mark were mutually excited for their laid back holiday plans this year.
During Thursday's episode, the talk show stars revealed they weren't having a large celebration for Thanksgiving — which Kelly was fortunate for since she's "not ready" for the holiday to take place next week.
"We’re lucky, we’re getting out of dodge. We are hosting this year, but we’re not doing anything. Does that make sense?" she shared.