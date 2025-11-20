or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos Says He's 'Not Getting' His and Kelly Ripa's Kids 'Anything' for Christmas: 'Give Them a Check or Something'

Photo of Kelly Ripa, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Profile Image

Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps the Consuelos kids didn't make the nice list?

Mark Consuelos has an admittedly "bad" plan for this year's Christmas festivities, as he revealed during the Thursday, November 20, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that he currently has no intention of buying his and Kelly Ripa's three children any gifts.

The Riverdale actor's confession came in the midst of a discussion between the married co-hosts about their holiday plans, with Mark suggesting he and Kelly give their sons, Michael and Joaquin, 22, and their daughter, Lola, 24, "nothing" for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa said she was 'way behind' in her holiday shopping.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said she was 'way behind' in her holiday shopping.

Kelly, 55, had been teasing an upcoming segment about Black Friday deals when she noted, "You can’t start too soon. I'm not kidding, I saw Black Friday sales in August!"

Mark, however, pointed out how his wife "usually" has most of her shopping "done by then."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Mark Consuelos has a controversial plan for Christmas.

The detail seemed to stress Kelly out, as she said: "Yeah, I’m way behind. As you know, I’m way behind."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Giving Each Other the 'Gift of Us' for Christmas

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Mark Consuelos suggested he and Kelly Ripa 'give the gift of each other.'
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos suggested he and Kelly Ripa 'give the gift of each other.'

Trying to reduce his wife's worries, Mark, 54, asked, "Maybe we’ll just give the gift of each other this year?"

Kelly seemed to like her husband's idea, adding: "Yeah, the gift of us."

Mark appeared to surprise his wife, however, after declaring he wasn't going to buy their children anything either.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Declares His Kids Aren't Getting 'Anything' for Christmas

Image of Mark Consuelos claimed he's 'not getting' his kids 'anything' for Christmas.
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos claimed he's 'not getting' his kids 'anything' for Christmas.

"Kids are old now. I’m not getting them anything," he said, to which a stunned Kelly replied: "You’re not getting them anything?"

"They get money! Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!'" Mark argued.

The Hope & Faith actress wasn't completely convinced, as she hesitantly responded, "Yeah… maybe!"

Mark eventually had a change of heart and realized he might not have had the best idea, admitting: "I don’t know. That sounds bad. That sounds really bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Aren't Doing 'Anything' for Thanksgiving

Image of Mark Consuelos admitted his holiday gift plans sounded 'bad.'
Source: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark Consuelos admitted his holiday gift plans sounded 'bad.'

Aside from a debate over gifts, Kelly and Mark were mutually excited for their laid back holiday plans this year.

During Thursday's episode, the talk show stars revealed they weren't having a large celebration for Thanksgiving — which Kelly was fortunate for since she's "not ready" for the holiday to take place next week.

"We’re lucky, we’re getting out of dodge. We are hosting this year, but we’re not doing anything. Does that make sense?" she shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.