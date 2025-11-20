Mark Consuelos Says He's 'Not Getting' His and Kelly Ripa's Kids 'Anything' for Christmas: 'Give Them a Check or Something'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she was 'way behind' in her holiday shopping.

Kelly, 55, had been teasing an upcoming segment about Black Friday deals when she noted, "You can’t start too soon. I'm not kidding, I saw Black Friday sales in August!" Mark, however, pointed out how his wife "usually" has most of her shopping "done by then."

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos has a controversial plan for Christmas.

The detail seemed to stress Kelly out, as she said: "Yeah, I’m way behind. As you know, I’m way behind."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Giving Each Other the 'Gift of Us' for Christmas

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos suggested he and Kelly Ripa 'give the gift of each other.'

Trying to reduce his wife's worries, Mark, 54, asked, "Maybe we’ll just give the gift of each other this year?" Kelly seemed to like her husband's idea, adding: "Yeah, the gift of us." Mark appeared to surprise his wife, however, after declaring he wasn't going to buy their children anything either.

Mark Consuelos Declares His Kids Aren't Getting 'Anything' for Christmas

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos claimed he's 'not getting' his kids 'anything' for Christmas.

"Kids are old now. I’m not getting them anything," he said, to which a stunned Kelly replied: "You’re not getting them anything?" "They get money! Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!'" Mark argued. The Hope & Faith actress wasn't completely convinced, as she hesitantly responded, "Yeah… maybe!" Mark eventually had a change of heart and realized he might not have had the best idea, admitting: "I don’t know. That sounds bad. That sounds really bad."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Aren't Doing 'Anything' for Thanksgiving

Source: @instasuelos/Instagram Mark Consuelos admitted his holiday gift plans sounded 'bad.'