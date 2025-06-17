When Will Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Talk Show Air Live Episodes Again? Fans Annoyed as 'Summer Reruns' Begin

Live With Kelly and Mark can't fool their fans!

Viewers of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' talk show were left disappointed on Tuesday, June 17, after realizing the morning's episode of the beloved broadcast appeared to be previously recorded for the second day in a row.

The revelation was spotted after Ripa and Consuelos walked out from backstage, vaguely introduced Tuesday's date and immediately hopped into the first discussion topic, appearing to sit in front of what fans noticed was their old studio in the Upper West Side. The married couple moved to a newer setting in Lower Manhattan's Hudson Square back in April.