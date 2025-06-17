When Will Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Talk Show Air Live Episodes Again? Fans Annoyed as 'Summer Reruns' Begin
Live With Kelly and Mark can't fool their fans!
Viewers of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' talk show were left disappointed on Tuesday, June 17, after realizing the morning's episode of the beloved broadcast appeared to be previously recorded for the second day in a row.
The revelation was spotted after Ripa and Consuelos walked out from backstage, vaguely introduced Tuesday's date and immediately hopped into the first discussion topic, appearing to sit in front of what fans noticed was their old studio in the Upper West Side. The married couple moved to a newer setting in Lower Manhattan's Hudson Square back in April.
Was Tuesday's Episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Pre-Recorded?
A news outlet later confirmed Monday and Tuesday's episodes were both previously recorded.
While the episode aired on Monday, June 16, featured an interview with Shark Tank's Daymond John about Season 16 airing this fall and a conversation with Lane Ulanoff about the uses of artificial intelligence, Tuesday's broadcast featured an interview with Chris Hemsworth about training for his newest Avengers movie — a chat that originally aired in May 2024.
The talk show also included a discussion with Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim that initially hit television in August of last year.
When Will 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Return in Realtime?
Fans appear to experience better enjoyment when episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark are freshly recorded.
Fortunately, the show's free audience ticketing site lists two new live episodes being recorded on Monday, June 30, at 7:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. EST.
Live episodes will then be filmed on July 1 and 2 at the same times — the latter of which will feature guests Wayne Brady and Craig Morgan — before the show goes on a brief break for the Fourth of July.
Tapings resume July 7 through 9 and welcomes guests Maggie Q and Rita Ora.
Luke Grimes, John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rebecca Romjin will join for interviews during shows recorded from July 14 through 16, with live shows continuing July 21 to 23 and July 28 to 30.
Fans Don't Enjoy Pre-Recorded Episodes of 'Live'
In response to this week's pre-recorded episodes of Live, fans took to the comments section of the show's latest social media posts to express their disapproval of the ordeal.
"Have summer reruns already started?" one viewer asked.
When this has happened in the past, an upset fan declared via Reddit, "this BLOWS!!!" after learning the show would air two weeks of pre-recorded episodes back in March.