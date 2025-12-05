or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoCOUPLES

Mark Consuelos Holds Stressed Kelly Ripa's Hand as He Asks Her to Not Get Him Anything for Christmas: 'I Mean It'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa confessed she hasn't started her Christmas shopping.

Profile Image

Dec. 4 2025, Published 10:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa is feeling stressed as the holidays rapidly approach — though her husband, Mark Consuelos, is trying to take a bit off of her plate.

During the Thursday, December 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime lovers and co-hosts kicked off the show by noting the Christmas countdown has begun.

"Guys, it is upon us. The season is here. And I am way behind," Ripa admitted. "We’ve already talked about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa is feeling stressed as Christmas rapidly approaches.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa is feeling stressed as Christmas rapidly approaches.

"Yeah, you’re usually done by now," Consuelos acknowledged, as Ripa reiterated: "I'm usually done by now. I have not begun."

Seeing the panic in his wife's face, Consuelos reached over to touch Ripa's leg and declared he wants nothing from her this year.

"Well, I'll take one gift off your Christmas list," he said. "Mine. No gifts."

Ripa briefly paused before accepting her husband's offer.

"One less worry," Consuelos insisted. "Take it off. It's OK. Take this year off."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa not to get him anything for Christmas.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa not to get him anything for Christmas.

Warming up to the idea, Ripa used her sarcastic sense of humor to acknowledge how this would benefit her in more ways than one.

"This year we will give each other the gift of freedom of not buying each other something. That’s actually two less gifts. Because I don’t have to get your gift and I don’t have to get the gift you give me," she teased.

Consuelos proudly agreed, stating, "That's right!"

"So it’s like real freedom" she joked. "Alright, that’s two down."

"Real freedom," he repeated, leaning closer as he held her hand tightly. "And I mean it."

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Declares Mark Consuelos Will Have an 'Empty Stocking'

Image of Kelly Ripa assured Mark Consuelos he'd have an 'empty stocking.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa assured Mark Consuelos he'd have an 'empty stocking.'

Ripa didn’t argue, adding, "Yeah, no, I know you mean it."

Consuelos wasn’t done setting his boundaries, however, warning Ripa: "Don’t sneak anything in there."

"I'm not gonna sneak anything in there," Ripa promised. “Nothing. You’re gonna have an empty stocking. Very empty."

Mark Consuelos Says He's Not Getting His Kids 'Anything' for Christmas

Image of Mark Consuelos previously claimed he's not buying his kids anything for Christmas.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos previously claimed he's not buying his kids anything for Christmas.

This isn't the first time Consuelos has pleaded his case for a more minimal Christmas.

During the Thursday, November 20, episode of Live, the Riverdale actor shocked fans by claiming he wouldn't be buying his and Ripa's three kids — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 — anything for the holiday.

Noting how the "kids are old now," Consuelos announced, "I’m not getting them anything."

Stunned, Ripa questioned: "You’re not getting them anything?"

"They get money! Give them like a check or something and say, 'Merry Christmas!'" he exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.