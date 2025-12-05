Mark Consuelos Holds Stressed Kelly Ripa's Hand as He Asks Her to Not Get Him Anything for Christmas: 'I Mean It'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa is feeling stressed as the holidays rapidly approach — though her husband, Mark Consuelos, is trying to take a bit off of her plate. During the Thursday, December 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime lovers and co-hosts kicked off the show by noting the Christmas countdown has begun. "Guys, it is upon us. The season is here. And I am way behind," Ripa admitted. "We’ve already talked about it."

"Yeah, you’re usually done by now," Consuelos acknowledged, as Ripa reiterated: "I'm usually done by now. I have not begun." Seeing the panic in his wife's face, Consuelos reached over to touch Ripa's leg and declared he wants nothing from her this year. "Well, I'll take one gift off your Christmas list," he said. "Mine. No gifts." Ripa briefly paused before accepting her husband's offer. "One less worry," Consuelos insisted. "Take it off. It's OK. Take this year off."

Warming up to the idea, Ripa used her sarcastic sense of humor to acknowledge how this would benefit her in more ways than one. "This year we will give each other the gift of freedom of not buying each other something. That’s actually two less gifts. Because I don’t have to get your gift and I don’t have to get the gift you give me," she teased. Consuelos proudly agreed, stating, "That's right!" "So it’s like real freedom" she joked. "Alright, that’s two down." "Real freedom," he repeated, leaning closer as he held her hand tightly. "And I mean it."

Kelly Ripa Declares Mark Consuelos Will Have an 'Empty Stocking'

Ripa didn’t argue, adding, "Yeah, no, I know you mean it." Consuelos wasn’t done setting his boundaries, however, warning Ripa: "Don’t sneak anything in there." "I'm not gonna sneak anything in there," Ripa promised. “Nothing. You’re gonna have an empty stocking. Very empty."

