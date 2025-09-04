Kelly Ripa Rejects Julianne Hough's Idea for Her to Join 'Dancing With the Stars': 'I Have an Ego'
Should Kelly Ripa compete for the Mirrorball?
The 54-year-old completely shut down the idea of her joining a future season of Dancing With the Stars while interviewing the show's co-host Julianne Hough on the Thursday, September 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Hough joined Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos' talk show to discuss DWTS' upcoming Season 34 — which also marks 20 years of the hit reality dancing competition series being on air.
Julianne Hough Wants Kelly Ripa on 'Dancing With the Stars'
"Can I tell you? Every time somebody asks me who they think should be on Dancing With the Stars, for probably 15 years, I’ve said you," Hough confessed. "You are my number one pick. Seriously!"
"It’s not like you’re busy. It’s not like you have other things going on," the professional dancer quipped, as Live's studio audience showed their approval of the idea with a round of applause.
Why Kelly Ripa Refuses to Join 'DWTS'
Ripa clarified, however, that "it's not that," as she explained her reason for not wanting to join Dancing With the Stars has nothing to do with her busy schedule or limited time to participate in side ventures.
"I have like an ego that will, like, I have to win or I will die trying. And I don’t want to be the first death on the dance floor at Dancing With the Stars," Ripa joked.
Hough argued that Ripa should join because of her strong determination to succeed at anything she does.
"Well, that’s the reason why you have to be on. Because you will win," the Footloose actress declared.
In response, Ripa quipped, "tune in to see if she dies this week."
Julianne Hough Proposes Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Competing on 'DWTS'
Hough wasn't taking no for an answer though, as she proposed a different suggestion — Ripa and Consuelos both joining as guests on the same season of Dancing With the Stars.
"It would actually be fun to see both of you compete against each other," Hough admitted.
Ripa seemed more into this idea, as she let out laughter, however, the Riverdale actor seemed bored by it, teasing: "Yeah, that wouldn’t be very much of a contest."
While Ripa nor Consuelos will appear on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, there are several other exciting faces hitting the ballroom later this month.
Premiering on Tuesday, September 16, DWTS Season 34 features a star-studded lineup of celebrities — including famed actor Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, The Goonies star Corey Feldman, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, influencer Alix Earle, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, retired NBA star Baron Davis, Traitors winner Dylan Efron, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Steve Irwin's son, Robert, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and comedian Andy Richter.