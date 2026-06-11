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Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes as Mark Consuelos Admits 'Being in Nature' Makes Him 'Want to Do No. 2'

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa had a disgusted reaction to Mark Consuelos' bathroom confession.

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June 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos is lucky he has more than 30 years of marriage in the books, as he may have disgusted his wife, Kelly Ripa, on live television.

During the Thursday, June 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts were in the midst of a discussion about the "surprising science-backed reason why being in nature makes you feel good."

After listing all the benefits of enjoying the great outdoors, Consuelos shamelessly confessed: "Being in nature makes me want to do No. 2."

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Image of Kelly Ripa rolled her eyes while co-hosting live with her husband.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa rolled her eyes while co-hosting live with her husband.

"Anybody else?" he comedically asked, though Ripa was far from amused and rolled her eyes.

Consuelos backtracked slightly, however, admitting the urge was stronger when he was a child.

"Maybe when I was younger, I think, not so much when I'm older, because we do a lot of outdoor hikes, and that's not such a thing that, when I was younger, I'd get in nature, I was like, man, I just want to..." he recalled.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed bathroom urges on 'Live.'

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Kelly Ripa Needed a Bathroom 'Every Time' She Went to Childhood Friend's Home

Image of Mark Consuelos said being outside triggers his urge to 'go No. 2.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos said being outside triggers his urge to 'go No. 2.'

Still not finding her husband's stinky confession funny, Ripa revealed she used to deal with the opposite problem as a kid and always was in need of a bathroom after entering her pal's fancy home.

"I just remember going to — my girlfriend lived in a nice house. It reminded me of an adult Barbie dream house," Ripa explained, recalling her frequent need to use the bathroom whenever she visited her childhood friend's residence.

While describing the home's distinctive features — including vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and a spiral staircase — she joked that she had to make a beeline for the restroom "every time" she walked through the door.

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Image of Kelly Ripa experienced a similar urge as a kid when she'd go over her friend's house.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa experienced a similar urge as a kid when she'd go over her friend's house.

"So you understand the sensation?" Consuelos asked, to which Ripa replied: "Yeah, but for me, it doesn't happen in nature. It happens in the opposite of nature."

As the couple chatted, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman did some research on his phone before chiming in with an AI-generated explanation about "something called the 'leaving the house' effect."

'You're Not Alone, Mark'

Image of 'Live' EP Michael Gelman informed Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that the urge was a common trend for many.
Source: MEGA

'Live' EP Michael Gelman informed Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that the urge was a common trend for many.

"Stepping outside frequently triggers that urge. So you're not alone, Mark," Gelman quipped.

Closing off the hilarious segment, Ripa jokingly added, "Google that about mid century architecture."

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