Kelly Ripa Gives 'Appropriate for TV' Details About Risqué Anniversary Card for Husband Mark Consuelos
May 28 2026, Updated 7:25 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is never shy when it comes to sharing hilarious stories about her marriage to Mark Consuelos.
During the Wednesday, May 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime TV host opened up about one unforgettable anniversary card she once gave her husband — and the audience couldn’t stop laughing.
The conversation started after Ripa joked that she resembles a dinosaur.
“I have short arms for my body size,” she said. “I do. It’s a fact. It’s a medical fact.”
As she pinched her fingers together and exaggerated her tiny arm span, Ripa explained that researchers may have finally figured out why Tyrannosaurus rex had such famously short arms.
“It’s because — their bodies were 40 feet long, with their arms stretching only three feet,” she explained. “Their arms evolved to grow smaller, as their heads grew larger. So, take that!”
The television personality continued breaking down the theory while comparing herself to the prehistoric creature. Ripa said the dinosaurs “attack with their heads,” adding that “they didn’t need their little arms.”
“So they approached everything head first, and that’s how they made contact with their prey,” she continued. “That was the easiest way to bring them down.”
That comment immediately gave Consuelos the perfect opportunity to tease his wife.
“It’s exactly what you did with me,” he joked while mimicking her movements.
The playful exchange then reminded Ripa of a cheeky anniversary card she once picked out for her husband.
Though she admitted she wasn’t sure whether she should describe the card on live television, she ultimately decided to keep things “appropriate for television.”
“For our anniversary, I found an anniversary card where two T-rexes are engaged in loving one another very much,” she shared. “And the female T-rex says, ‘Pull my hair.’ And the male T-rex says, ‘I’m trying.’ Best card.”
The funny confession comes just one day after Ripa shared another chaotic story involving herself, Consuelos and their beloved dog, Lena.
During the Tuesday, May 26, episode of the daytime talk show, Ripa recalled a stressful moment over Memorial Day Weekend when she accidentally locked herself out of her car while Lena was still inside.
The couple had attended a street festival in Palm Springs, where Ripa had been shopping for her family before things suddenly took a turn.
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After placing Lena’s carrier inside the car and turning on the air conditioning, Ripa realized she had accidentally left both her keys and phone inside the vehicle.
“Door is locked,” she recalled. “Car is on. I put the key in the ignition. I turned the car on, put the AC on to cool it down for Lena. But it's locked."
Panicked, Ripa flagged down a nearby man for help while trying to explain the situation.
“I'm so sorry. That is my car. I locked my keys and my human dog and my phone inside the car,” she remembered telling him. “I said, ‘My human dog.' Because they need to understand this is more than a dog, it's a person."
The actress admitted she didn’t even know what AAA was when the man suggested she call for roadside assistance.
Thankfully, the stranger — later identified as Leo — allowed Ripa to use his phone while casino security stayed nearby until help finally arrived.
Even though the ordeal only lasted about 20 minutes, Ripa joked that it “felt like three years.”
Once she finally got back into the vehicle, she said Lena appeared completely traumatized by the whole experience.
“I sit down in the car. I fasten my seatbelt and Lena's head pops up. And she was like, ‘Oh, you have no idea.' She looked at me like, ‘There were strangers trying to break into this car. I stayed hidden,'” Ripa quipped.
Meanwhile, Consuelos pointed out that at least the air conditioning had been running the entire time.