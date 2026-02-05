Kelly Ripa Shunned Her Kids for 4 Hours on Christmas After Arguing About Posting Family Photos: 'I Stopped Talking to Them'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa became so frustrated with her kids one Christmas that she gave them the silent treatment for four straight hours!
On the Tuesday, February 3, episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, the TV star explained how her and Mark Consuelos' grown tots had issues about the mom posting a festive family photo on social media.
Kelly Ripa's Kids Gave Her a Hard Time About Family Photos
"I've got to tell you, I tried to post a family carousel on Instagram on Christmas. I stopped talking to my kids for about four hours on Christmas because of the fighting and the arguing over, 'You can't use that picture of me. Well, you can't use that picture of me,'" she recalled of Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin Consuelos, 22.
"I was like, 'Guys, it's just a picture of us at church. It’s not that deep. We're just in front of the Christmas tree at church,'" added the actress, 55.
It's unclear when the argument went down, as for this past holiday, Kelly shared family photos during their trip to London. The brood went overseas to support Lola, who had a performance in the city.
"A Christmas carousel from here, there and everywhere 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" the mother-of-three captioned her post.
The Couple Didn't Include Their Children in 2025 Christmas Card
Last year, Kelly admitted she and her spouse, 54, decided to exclude their children from the Christmas card they sent out due to all of the arguments they've had over the years.
"We're tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year," Mark explained.
"They complained that they're not in the Christmas card this year," Kelly said. "They feel very slighted, and 'How could you?' and I said, 'I am tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture.'"
Nonetheless, Kelly insisted the card was still a "great one."
"We took a picture on the set with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders," the bubbly blonde spilled. "And Mark is in the middle and we're all in our special outfits and Mark just has a look on his face, he's so excited and happy. He's the happiest I've ever seen him be in a Christmas card."
On a 2025 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the podcast host told Amanda Peet the pros and cons of becoming an empty-nester.
"Let me just say this. The first one is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it’s just us,'" she spilled. "And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want."