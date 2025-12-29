or
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Sons Tower Over Couple in Sweet Family Christmas Photo

Composite photo of Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and their sons.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might be the bosses in their family, but their definitely not the tallest!

The married Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts enjoyed some time away from the studio this holiday season, as Ripa took to Instagram on Christmas day with a series of photos of the couple and their three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

While Lola looked stunning in the sweet snaps, a picture of Kelly, Mark and their boys caught the most attention, as Michael and Joaquin towered over their mom and dad.

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sons were taller than them in a new photo.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sons were taller than them in a new photo.

"A Christmas carousel from here, there and everywhere 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" Kelly captioned her social media post.

In the photo, Kelly and Mark were all smiles while posing with their sons sandwiched between them. Joaquin and Michael both stood several inches taller than their famous parents in a scenic beach setting with palm trees in the background.

The Hope & Faith actress' post also featured various snaps of the family's trip to London, where they watched Lola perform her music live and visited the Hyde Park Christmas Wonderland in England's capital.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Visited Daughter Lola in London for Christmas

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa visited their daughter, Lola, in London.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa visited their daughter, Lola, in London.

One image showcased Lola and her older brother, Michael, posing in front of a Christmas tree, while another highlighted the siblings chatting at a table with an almost-empty wine glass.

Lola and her dad also smiled for a wholesome photo while sitting side by side with their arms around each other.

The Consuelos family's Christmas appeared to be a success despite Kelly feeling stressed in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

Kelly Ripa

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa spent Christmas with their three kids.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa spent Christmas with their three kids.

During the December 4 episode of Live, Kelly admitted panic had started to settle in because she was "way behind" in her shopping.

"I'm usually done by now. I have not begun," Kelly confessed, though her husband attempted to relieve some of his wife's stress by declaring he wanted nothing for Christmas this year.

"Well, I'll take one gift off your Christmas list," he announced. "Mine. No gifts."

Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa Not to Get Him Anything for Christmas

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Kelly Ripa was stressed in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

The blonde beauty briefly paused before accepting her husband's offer.

"One less worry. Take it off. It's OK. Take this year off," he insisted.

Image of Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa not to get him anything for Christmas.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa not to get him anything for Christmas.

Finally giving in, Kelly joked: "This year we will give each other the gift of freedom of not buying each other something. That’s actually two less gifts. Because I don’t have to get your gift and I don’t have to get the gift you give me."

"That's right!" Mark cheered, as his spouse of nearly 30 years teased, "So it’s like real freedom. Alright, that’s two down."

"Real freedom," he repeated. "And I mean it."

