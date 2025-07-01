Kelly Ripa Confesses She Took 'Indecent Photos' in Front of David Muir's Portrait at Their ABC Studio: 'Not Suitable for Broadcast'

The trio began discussing how they all recently moved production locations after Good Morning America, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark and World News Tonight re-located to Walt Disney Company's new New York City headquarters at 7 Hudson Square in SoHo.

Ripa bragged how she and Consuelos, both 54, "have unfettered access to David in this building," as she jokingly claimed the spouses "go up and stare at him, and he doesn’t even know [they’re] there."

"There are terrifying gigantic images of all of us in this building. There’s certain corners, and..." Muir admitted, though Consuelos interrupted to point out how one of his favorites features the 51-year-old riding on a helicopter.

"That’s how I get to work every day," Muir joked.