Kelly Ripa Confesses She Took 'Indecent Photos' in Front of David Muir's Portrait at Their ABC Studio: 'Not Suitable for Broadcast'
Kelly Ripa might be married to Mark Consuelos, but she can still admit David Muir is one good-looking dude!
During the Tuesday, July 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple-turned-co-hosts sat down for an interview with their fellow ABC colleague to discuss Muir recently winning his third consecutive Emmy for World News Tonight, when Ripa turned the topic over to discuss the nightly news host's charming features.
Kelly Ripa Gushes Over 'Handsome' David Muir
Calling him "Commander Handsome," Ripa caught her husband staring at Muir in awe as she exclaimed, "I know, I know, it never gets old! I’m telling you — the benefits of having this job..." before trailing off.
"It’s like looking into the sun, David," Consuelos quipped, joining his wife in comedically gushing over their guest.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and David Muir Discuss ABC's New Studio
The trio began discussing how they all recently moved production locations after Good Morning America, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark and World News Tonight re-located to Walt Disney Company's new New York City headquarters at 7 Hudson Square in SoHo.
Ripa bragged how she and Consuelos, both 54, "have unfettered access to David in this building," as she jokingly claimed the spouses "go up and stare at him, and he doesn’t even know [they’re] there."
"There are terrifying gigantic images of all of us in this building. There’s certain corners, and..." Muir admitted, though Consuelos interrupted to point out how one of his favorites features the 51-year-old riding on a helicopter.
"That’s how I get to work every day," Muir joked.
Kelly Ripa Shares NSFW Confession on 'Live'
It was at this point when Ripa made her NSFW confession, alleging: "I’ve gotta tell you — I have some very indecent photos of me standing in front of your picture that I can’t show on the air because they told me it was not suitable for broadcast."
Consuelos played along with his wife, noting, "HR was right next to her" when the alleged photos were taken.
"I thought you were talking about the other photos. For years, she’s like, ‘You just say when, [and I’ll] send!'" Muir teasingly replied, as Ripa simply said: "Exactly."
David Muir Wins Third Consecutive Emmy
Jokes aside, Ripa and Consuelos also congratulated Muir on winning his third consecutive Emmy for World News Tonight.
While he wasn't able to accept the award in-person, Muir allowed his team to soak up the special moment.
"It meant more to me to be able to see them go up on the stage. They’re incredible. These folks I’ve been working with me for 11 years," Muir expressed, as Consuelos couldn't believe it had been more than a decade since the journalist began his gig.
"You guys were there the first weekend," Muir recalled before admitting news has been "really heavy" in recent years and "hasn't let up."
Muir added: "I joke with you guys, I feel like I need to say, 'good evening and I’m sorry.'"