Mark Consuelos Calls Kelly Ripa a 'Bad Girl' During NSFW Chat About Her 'Vibrating' Device
Kelly Ripa has a tool to help her fall asleep — and it's not Mark Consuelos!
During the Tuesday, June 24, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, which was pre-recorded amid the couple's brief summer break, Ripa and her husband discussed how to get better REM sleep as the daytime television star shared what she uses to reach a deep rest.
Kelly Ripa Uses Vibrating Device to Help Sleep
"I have that thing, the Apollo," she explained of a nerve stimulator device she wears at night, as Consuelos asked, "What is that?"
"It’s the thing that you call my ankle monitor. It looks like an ankle monitor," Ripa reminded her spouse, who realized what she had been referring to.
Does Mark Consuelos Enjoy Roleplaying?
The Riverdale actor joked how his wife looks like she is "on house arrest" when her Apollo is on, with Ripa mentioning how "it vibrates."
Feeling frisky, Consuelos quipped: "The first time she came to bed with it, I’m like, 'Oh, we’re playing this now.'"
"What did you do? Why are you on house arrest? You’re a bad, bad girl," he continued, causing the audience to laugh.
Ripa scolded the crowd, however, declaring: "You’re all enablers, do not encourage this."
The mom-of-three — who shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquim, 22, with Consuelos — fell further into the bawdy conversation by explaining how the device works.
"Anyway, so I do put on the sleep setting and I don’t know what it does," Ripa said, while Consuelos clarified: "It’s the vibration, right?"
"It vibrates, it vibrates. And I know, now I’m making it sound even more pornographic," Ripa humorously added.
When Does 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Return With Live Episodes?
Attempting to help Ripa out of the NSFW conversation, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman explained how the Apollo "stimulates the vagus nerve," as the daytime television star assured it "does put [her] to sleep."
"It puts me to sleep, like, quickly," she concluded on the matter.
Ripa and Consuelos' latest conversation comes as the show is on a short break from live filming ahead of next week's episodes leading up to July 4th weekend.
While the hosts' daily chats are new to the public, the conversations have been pre-recorded well in advace.
As OK! previously reported, Ripa and Consuelos are set to resume live shows on Monday, June 30.