Kelly Ripa's Transformation in 22 Photos: From Cute Dancer to Talk Show Goddess
2001
Kelly Ripa has been in the industry for decades. She started her career on the teen variety show Dancin' on Air in 1986 before scoring her first TV role in All My Children in 1990.
2002
Ripa marked more TV and event appearances following her success as a talk show host. She attended the GLAAD Media Awards in her white suit.
2003
The Hope & Faith alum turned people's heads at the premiere of Legally Blonde 2 when she arrived in her body-hugging black dress.
2004
The former Dance Party USA dancer attended the UJA Federations Annual Humanitarian Dinner in New York City in her black-and-white retro dress. She also opted for a clean look, tying her hair back.
2005
Ripa caught people's attention when she wore a bright aqua maxi dress and sandals for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.
2006
The Emmy-winning actress opted to wear a simple white dress when she hosted Super Saturday 9 to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
2007
Ripa dominated the stage of the Mercedes-Benz Fall 2007 Fashion Week when she appeared in her sparkly red dress.
2008
As one of the most powerful women in media, Ripa showed her influence when she promoted Electrolux products at a charity event in New York City. She arrived in her purple Marc Jacobs dress and YSL pumps.
2010
Ripa graced the red carpet of the annual Trevor New York Summer Gala in her rose pink silk dress and pumps.
2011
Ripa still looked ageless decades after her debut. She flaunted her youthful beauty at the Trevor Live gala in her black sleeveless dress and matching pumps.
2012
The Live! with Kelly and Mark co-host rocked her animal print top and leather trousers on the red carpet of the Z100 Jingle Ball Concert in 2012.
2013
Ripa attended the 2013 CNN Heroes event wearing her black-and-white dress.
2014
Mark Consuelos' wife showed off her toned upper body and her beauty at UNICEF's Snowflake Ball.
2015
Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
2016
The Marvin's Room actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in her Dennis Basso dress.
2017
Ripa appeared at the 11th Annual CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History in her dazzling black sequined dress and pumps.
2018
Ripa shone brightly when she wore a gold, sparkly dress at the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City.
2019
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving supporter rocked her Zac Posen blue gown and metallic silver bag at the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.
2020
The mom-of-three made her way to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in her glamorous black gown.
2022
Ripa was all smiles while filming a grilling segment of her show in New York City.
2023
For the PaleyFest 2023, Ripa opted to sport a long sleeve top and red pencil skirt.
2024
Ripa wowed the attendees of the TIME 100 Gala with her youthful glow. She wore a red dress and coat at the event.