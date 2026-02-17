Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for 'Reeking of Cigars' After Spending Time in His 'Man Cave'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa prefers it when her husband doesn't smell smoky! The famed daytime talk show host called out her longtime lover, Mark Consuelos, during the Tuesday, February 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as she teased him for "reeking of cigars" after spending time in his "man cave" the day before. Ripa's comment came as Consuelos informed viewers how he locked himself away in his dude den to watch the couple's Italian football club, Campobasso FC, defeat Vis Pesaro on Monday, February 16.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Could Smell That?'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos 'reeked of cigars' after watching soccer.

Noting their team has a "huge game" coming up on Sunday, February 22, against Juventus Next Gen, Consuelos was then pressed by his wife on whether he planned to watch the matchup in the same way he did on Monday. "And will you emerge from your man cave reeking of cigars like you did yesterday?" Ripa questioned. In response, Consuelos played coy, asking, "Oh, you could smell that?"

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Made His Dog 'Cigar-Scented'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos jokingly acted surprised his wife could smell the stench.

Ripa confirmed she noticed the fumes while revealing the smell affected their dog, Lena, too. "The dog got groomed, and you pet her, and then she smelled like cigars," the Hope & Faith actress explained. Teasing his wife back, Consuelos argued that Lena "told [him] she likes that smell."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos caused their dog to be 'cigar-scented.'

Ripa, however, wasn't buying it, joking: "She told me to tell you that she’s lying to you. I picked up my dog, and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s cigar-scented.'" While his wife might not have been the happiest about her husband's stench, Consuelos was still on a high from spending time in his "man cave." "Man, it was a decadent day yesterday," he cheered. "I had a cigar, watched soccer, we won. It was good." Ripa wasn't completely annoyed at Consuelos, as she was happy to hear her husband enjoyed his Monday. "Oh good, I’m glad. I’m glad for you," she declared.

Mark Consuelos Teases Kelly Ripa for Not Noticing His 'Random Act of Kindness'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos teased his wife for not noticing his 'random act of kindness.'