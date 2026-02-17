or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for 'Reeking of Cigars' After Spending Time in His 'Man Cave'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos had a bit too much fun in his 'man cave,' it seemed.

Profile Image

Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa prefers it when her husband doesn't smell smoky!

The famed daytime talk show host called out her longtime lover, Mark Consuelos, during the Tuesday, February 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as she teased him for "reeking of cigars" after spending time in his "man cave" the day before.

Ripa's comment came as Consuelos informed viewers how he locked himself away in his dude den to watch the couple's Italian football club, Campobasso FC, defeat Vis Pesaro on Monday, February 16.

'You Could Smell That?'

Image of Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos 'reeked of cigars' after watching soccer.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos 'reeked of cigars' after watching soccer.

Noting their team has a "huge game" coming up on Sunday, February 22, against Juventus Next Gen, Consuelos was then pressed by his wife on whether he planned to watch the matchup in the same way he did on Monday.

"And will you emerge from your man cave reeking of cigars like you did yesterday?" Ripa questioned.

In response, Consuelos played coy, asking, "Oh, you could smell that?"

Mark Consuelos Made His Dog 'Cigar-Scented'

Image of Mark Consuelos jokingly acted surprised his wife could smell the stench.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos jokingly acted surprised his wife could smell the stench.

Ripa confirmed she noticed the fumes while revealing the smell affected their dog, Lena, too.

"The dog got groomed, and you pet her, and then she smelled like cigars," the Hope & Faith actress explained.

Teasing his wife back, Consuelos argued that Lena "told [him] she likes that smell."

Image of Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos caused their dog to be 'cigar-scented.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos caused their dog to be 'cigar-scented.'

Ripa, however, wasn't buying it, joking: "She told me to tell you that she’s lying to you. I picked up my dog, and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s cigar-scented.'"

While his wife might not have been the happiest about her husband's stench, Consuelos was still on a high from spending time in his "man cave."

"Man, it was a decadent day yesterday," he cheered. "I had a cigar, watched soccer, we won. It was good."

Ripa wasn't completely annoyed at Consuelos, as she was happy to hear her husband enjoyed his Monday.

"Oh good, I’m glad. I’m glad for you," she declared.

Mark Consuelos Teases Kelly Ripa for Not Noticing His 'Random Act of Kindness'

Image of Mark Consuelos teased his wife for not noticing his 'random act of kindness.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos teased his wife for not noticing his 'random act of kindness.'

Elsewhere in the episode, the couple continued to engage in their hilarious banter — with Consuelos teasing his wife for not noticing his "random act of kindness" after she left her AirPods case downstairs as she was about to take a shower.

Trying to "do something nice for his wife," Consuelos decided to get Ripa's case for her and place the headphones in it while she was rinsing off.

Instead of realizing Consuelos did her a favor, Ripa thought she was "losing her mind" until the Riverdale actor asked if she "noticed" his efforts later in the evening.

"So I did you a second favor by reminding you that I did you a favor," Consuelos quipped.

