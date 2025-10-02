Kelly Ripa Reveals She Wants 'to Scream' When Mark Consuelos 'Interrupts' Her 'Alone Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa may be happily married to Mark Consuelos for nearly three decades, but she's not afraid to admit she still treasures her "me time." During the Thursday, October 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark the daytime star got candid about the importance of carving out solo moments within a marriage, while noting things sometimes get tricky when her husband isn't on the same page. After Consuelos reminded fans that Thursday's episode was also Ripa's 55th birthday, his wife began reading an article highlighting how "brief periods of alone time" are "crucial to de-stress and regulate your emotions," especially in a world of constant digital connection.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos for 'interrupting' her 'alone time.'

"I love my alone time," Ripa declared as she teased Consuelos for not always respecting her need for it. "You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right?" Consuelos asked his wife — but Ripa explained that she actually feels the opposite.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said his wife, Kelly Ripa, should be 'more specific' about her needs.

She confessed, "Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream. You know what I mean? I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time. And then you just come in, like, 'Oh, your alone time's done, so is mine.'" "But I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule," Ripa quipped. Consuelos, however, joked that their calendar doesn’t exactly list "Kelly’s alone time," as his wife promised to be "more specific" in the future.

Mark Consuelos Wishes His Wife Kelly Ripa Happy Birthday

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa celebrated her 55th birthday during the Tuesday, October 2, episode.

Aside from teasing one another, Ripa and Consuelos also shared a sweet moment during the episode. The show began with the Riverdale actor wishing his wife a happy 55th birthday. "Today is a very important day — the day that my very favorite person in the whole world was born. Happy birthday, sweetheart," he expressed before leaning in to give Ripa a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos called Kelly Ripa his 'favorite person in the whole world.'