or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Ripa Reveals She Wants 'to Scream' When Mark Consuelos 'Interrupts' Her 'Alone Time'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for almost 30 years.

Profile Image

Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa may be happily married to Mark Consuelos for nearly three decades, but she's not afraid to admit she still treasures her "me time."

During the Thursday, October 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark the daytime star got candid about the importance of carving out solo moments within a marriage, while noting things sometimes get tricky when her husband isn't on the same page.

After Consuelos reminded fans that Thursday's episode was also Ripa's 55th birthday, his wife began reading an article highlighting how "brief periods of alone time" are "crucial to de-stress and regulate your emotions," especially in a world of constant digital connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos for 'interrupting' her 'alone time.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos for 'interrupting' her 'alone time.'

"I love my alone time," Ripa declared as she teased Consuelos for not always respecting her need for it.

"You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right?" Consuelos asked his wife — but Ripa explained that she actually feels the opposite.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Consuelos said his wife, Kelly Ripa, should be 'more specific' about her needs.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos said his wife, Kelly Ripa, should be 'more specific' about her needs.

She confessed, "Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream. You know what I mean? I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time. And then you just come in, like, 'Oh, your alone time's done, so is mine.'"

"But I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule," Ripa quipped.

Consuelos, however, joked that their calendar doesn’t exactly list "Kelly’s alone time," as his wife promised to be "more specific" in the future.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Wishes His Wife Kelly Ripa Happy Birthday

Image of Kelly Ripa celebrated her 55th birthday during the Tuesday, October 2, episode.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 55th birthday during the Tuesday, October 2, episode.

Aside from teasing one another, Ripa and Consuelos also shared a sweet moment during the episode.

The show began with the Riverdale actor wishing his wife a happy 55th birthday.

"Today is a very important day — the day that my very favorite person in the whole world was born. Happy birthday, sweetheart," he expressed before leaning in to give Ripa a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Image of Mark Consuelos called Kelly Ripa his 'favorite person in the whole world.'
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos called Kelly Ripa his 'favorite person in the whole world.'

After responding "aww" to her husband's kind words, Ripa jokingly told others who share the same birthday as her that "our parents did it on New Year's Eve."

"Because if I have to live with that, so do you," she quipped.

Consuelos also took to Instagram on Thursday with a special montage of videos in honor of his wife's milestone birthday.

"Happy birthday, s---!!! I love you," the Husband for Hire actor captioned the clip.

"Babe, this is amazing! Who did you hire to do this? 😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️," Ripa commented.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.