Kelly Ripa Reveals She Wants 'to Scream' When Mark Consuelos 'Interrupts' Her 'Alone Time'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa may be happily married to Mark Consuelos for nearly three decades, but she's not afraid to admit she still treasures her "me time."
During the Thursday, October 2, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark the daytime star got candid about the importance of carving out solo moments within a marriage, while noting things sometimes get tricky when her husband isn't on the same page.
After Consuelos reminded fans that Thursday's episode was also Ripa's 55th birthday, his wife began reading an article highlighting how "brief periods of alone time" are "crucial to de-stress and regulate your emotions," especially in a world of constant digital connection.
"I love my alone time," Ripa declared as she teased Consuelos for not always respecting her need for it.
"You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right?" Consuelos asked his wife — but Ripa explained that she actually feels the opposite.
She confessed, "Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream. You know what I mean? I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time. And then you just come in, like, 'Oh, your alone time's done, so is mine.'"
"But I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule," Ripa quipped.
Consuelos, however, joked that their calendar doesn’t exactly list "Kelly’s alone time," as his wife promised to be "more specific" in the future.
Mark Consuelos Wishes His Wife Kelly Ripa Happy Birthday
Aside from teasing one another, Ripa and Consuelos also shared a sweet moment during the episode.
The show began with the Riverdale actor wishing his wife a happy 55th birthday.
"Today is a very important day — the day that my very favorite person in the whole world was born. Happy birthday, sweetheart," he expressed before leaning in to give Ripa a hug and a kiss on the cheek.
After responding "aww" to her husband's kind words, Ripa jokingly told others who share the same birthday as her that "our parents did it on New Year's Eve."
"Because if I have to live with that, so do you," she quipped.
Consuelos also took to Instagram on Thursday with a special montage of videos in honor of his wife's milestone birthday.
"Happy birthday, s---!!! I love you," the Husband for Hire actor captioned the clip.
"Babe, this is amazing! Who did you hire to do this? 😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️," Ripa commented.