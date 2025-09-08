or
Mark Consuelos Triggers Wife Kelly Ripa as He Admits They Are 'Getting Up There in Age'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both 54, are less than one year apart in age.

Profile Image

Sept. 8 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos will never miss an opportunity to remind Kelly Ripa he's younger than her.

The Riverdale actor informed his wife her 55th birthday was coming up during the Monday, September 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The married co-hosts had been discussing a fitness challenge they would be attempting as a couple later in the show when Consuelos pointed out he and Ripa were "getting up there in age."

Mark Consuelos Reminds Kelly Ripa She's Almost 'Mid-50'

Image of Mark Consuelos reminded Kelly Ripa that her 55th birthday is coming up.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos reminded Kelly Ripa that her 55th birthday is coming up.

Ripa was already hot and bothered when she introduced the topic, as she stated in an annoyed tone: "And in a sign that our producers are bored, all week long we're going to be trying the latest viral challenges as we begin 'Kelly and Mark Do It Week.'"

"Today we’re going try a series of partner plank challenges. Why? I don’t know," she declared with a straight, serious face.

Image of Mark Consuelos informed 'Live' viewers he and Kelly Ripa are 'getting up there in age.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos informed 'Live' viewers he and Kelly Ripa are 'getting up there in age.'

In response to his wife, Consuelos noted: "You know they have to realize we’re getting up there in age."

The comment immediately made Ripa give her husband a glare, as he continued: "We’re in our mid 50s, you’re practically mid-50."

"In just a few weeks you’ll be mid-50," he reiterated to Ripa, who turns 55 on October 2, as he boasted: "I’ve got another 9 months."

Kelly Ripa Annoyed at 'Live' Producers

Image of Kelly Ripa was annoyed at producers for making her compete in a plank challenge.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was annoyed at producers for making her compete in a plank challenge.

"But we could get hurt," he admitted, though Ripa stated: "That’s what I hope. I hope we get hurt. Because then…"

Ripa was cut off as Consuelos agreed, "this is dangerous."

"Our ligaments are old and not as stretchy as they used to be," he explained, as the Hope & Faith actress added, "right."

Consuelos went on, "they've got to be careful. who is planning all of this stuff? Is it [producer Jan Schillay]?"

"I think that it's a combination of people," Ripa said, while Consuelos suggested it could be a "combination of [executive producer Michael Gelman] and Jan."

Image of Kelly Ripa argued with 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman for making her and Mark Consuelos try 'dangerous' challenges.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa argued with 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman for making herself and Mark Consuelos try 'dangerous' challenges.

Ripa declared: "I think that people are too connected to their phones and now everybody is just like, 'oh look at this couple. This couple's doing this weird thing. Let's have Mark and Kelly do that.' Scroll down to the couple? Oh, they are principal dancers with New York City ballet. Oh, they've been doing that for a decade at least? Well Kelly and Mark should be able to learn that during commercial break."

As Gelman tried to assure Ripa that this week's challenges were completed by "normal people," she clapped back: "Mark and I tried that reverse fish thing that ballet dancers are doing and guess what happened? We did the reverse fish and I landed on my head. It was great fun Gelman, you should have been there in the bedroom. Your name came up a lot."

Ending the conversation, Ripa announced, "I hope I knock myself unconscious," before informing Live's studio audience: "You will all be called to testify."

