ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Triggers Wife Kelly Ripa as He Admits They Are 'Getting Up There in Age' Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both 54, are less than one year apart in age. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos Reminds Kelly Ripa She's Almost 'Mid-50'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos reminded Kelly Ripa that her 55th birthday is coming up.

Ripa was already hot and bothered when she introduced the topic, as she stated in an annoyed tone: "And in a sign that our producers are bored, all week long we're going to be trying the latest viral challenges as we begin 'Kelly and Mark Do It Week.'" "Today we’re going try a series of partner plank challenges. Why? I don’t know," she declared with a straight, serious face.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos informed 'Live' viewers he and Kelly Ripa are 'getting up there in age.'

In response to his wife, Consuelos noted: "You know they have to realize we’re getting up there in age." The comment immediately made Ripa give her husband a glare, as he continued: "We’re in our mid 50s, you’re practically mid-50." "In just a few weeks you’ll be mid-50," he reiterated to Ripa, who turns 55 on October 2, as he boasted: "I’ve got another 9 months."

Kelly Ripa Annoyed at 'Live' Producers

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was annoyed at producers for making her compete in a plank challenge.

"But we could get hurt," he admitted, though Ripa stated: "That’s what I hope. I hope we get hurt. Because then…" Ripa was cut off as Consuelos agreed, "this is dangerous." "Our ligaments are old and not as stretchy as they used to be," he explained, as the Hope & Faith actress added, "right." Consuelos went on, "they've got to be careful. who is planning all of this stuff? Is it [producer Jan Schillay]?" "I think that it's a combination of people," Ripa said, while Consuelos suggested it could be a "combination of [executive producer Michael Gelman] and Jan."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa argued with 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman for making herself and Mark Consuelos try 'dangerous' challenges.