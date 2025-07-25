Kelly Ripa Reveals the 'Most Irritating Thing' Husband Mark Consuelos Does on the Phone
Kelly Ripa loves Mark Consuelos in spite of his annoying phone habits.
During the Friday, July 25, episode of the couple's talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa called out her husband for frequently calling her on the phone but having nothing to say when she answers.
Kelly Ripa Mocks Husband Mark Consuelos
"The most irritating thing you do on the phone is that you call me and then you ask what I need," she explained while teasing Consuelos — whom she tied the knot with in 1996.
"I’m like, 'No, no, no, you called me,'" she quipped. "This is where you declare... you don’t ask me what’s going on, you tell me what’s happening."
Consuelos appeared guilty of doing so, as he chuckled in his seat and didn't argue with his wife's claims.
"You’re always like, ‘Hey, what’s up. What do you need? And I go, 'Nothing,'" she mocked, noting Consuelos then will ask, "OK, so what else? Anything else?"
Ripa typically replies, "Nope. Do you need something?" to which the Riverdale actor responds "nope" and hangs up the phone.
"And "I'm like, Woah that was crazy," she joked.
Ripa and Consuelos love to tease each other while recording Live — but it's all in good fun, as they've been happily married for almost 30 years and share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.
The dynamic duo met in 1995 while doing a screen test for the hit soap opera All My Children. At the time, Consuelos ended up landing the role of Mateo Santos, the love interest of Ripa's character, Hayley Vaughan.
Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot by 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas. Later that same year, the Hope & Faith actress became pregnant with the couple's eldest child.
And while it may seem like Ripa and Consuelos spend every second together due to their shared talk show gig and loving relationship, the mom-of-three admitted they "don't really see each other very much, believe it or not" during a recent interview.
"It just seems that way because when you see us, we’re on TV together. But we’re not really that," she confessed while speaking to a reporter at the premiere of the couple's new ESPN docuseries Running with the Wolves.
"We work together in the morning, and then we really have very separate schedules and very separate lives," Ripa explained. "Our interests outside of our talk show in the morning are really quite different from each other."
One thing Ripa and Consuelos make sure of, however, is ending each evening by one other's side.
"We do come together at night," she mentioned. "We have a nice dinner, a nice meal together."