Kellyanne Conway Says 'People Were Throwing Money at Her' After Donald Trump Won the 2016 Election

Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway said people were 'throwing money' at her after Donald Trump's 2016 win.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway is opening up about what life was really like after Donald Trump’s 2016 election win.

In a recent interview with former White House official Katie Miller — who’s married to Trump aide Stephen Miller — Kellyanne revealed she was bombarded with major financial offers right after the shocking victory.

“I will say this, I was also staring at a goldmine of life-changing money because Trump won, people weren’t expecting it,” Kellyanne shared. “I said, ‘We told you so, we were on the TV saying we’re gonna win Michigan, Wisconsin, like roll the tape.’ Anyway, and people were throwing money at me and it was a lot of money, the kind I’ll probably never see again, and I thought about it.”

image of Kellyanne Conway said people offered her millions after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube

Kellyanne Conway said people offered her millions after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

When Katie asked how big the offers were, Kellyanne didn’t hesitate to say they were massive.

“Oh boy. Eight figures to buy my company at the time, which I don’t think it was worth anything near that,” she said.

Despite the tempting payout, Kellyanne said she walked away.

“I’m not a lobbyist, they weren’t buying that. They weren’t really buying access to President Trump ’cause I wouldn’t do that,” she explained. “They just were, ‘Wow, it’s a whole new world and new people are in charge and new thinking has taken hold and they know something about the country that everyone else missed.’”

Still, she insisted she has no regrets.

“And that’s okay, you know, I never regretted it a single day because I loved my job in the White House and I loved working for President–candidate Trump and then President Trump,” she said.

image of The former White House consultant claimed one buyer offered 'eight figures' for her company.
Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube

The former White House consultant claimed one buyer offered 'eight figures' for her company.

As OK! previously reported, Kellyanne has remained one of Donald’s most outspoken supporters, even during his 2024 campaign.

Recently, she made headlines again after clashing with fellow Fox News panelists over her criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of trying to "outrun her past." The heated exchange came after Donald delivered a speech about the economy, which included several pointed attacks at Kamala.

“Kamala Harris is trying to outrun her past, and Donald Trump is trying to channel his,” Kellyanne said, claiming Donald “got very granular” in his remarks — a supposed direct challenge to Kamala to “stop talking in generics.”

But Fox News political analyst Juan Williams wasn’t buying it. “Kellyanne said he got granular. I’m still waiting for the grain here,” he shot back, calling Donald’s speech “pretty much just an ad hominem personal attack.”

image of Kellyanne Conway said she turned down offers because she refused to sell access to Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway said she turned down offers because she refused to sell access to Donald Trump.

Juan added, “All I heard from him was attacks on Harris. ‘Comrade Kamala.’ For an hour and a half, ‘Kamala is a communist.’”

Kellyanne pushed back, saying, “Please! Come on! In an hour and a half, Juan? Come on. You have the text in front of you. Don’t say that.”

image of Kellyanne Conway insists she has no regrets and loved her White House job.
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway insists she has no regrets and loved her White House job.

When host John Roberts agreed with Juan, Kellyanne pivoted, saying at least Donald was out there campaigning himself. “At least he shows up and speaks to voters and not be afraid of interviews,” she said. “Why don’t you offer [Kamala] an interview on Fox News? I’m sure Fox would take it. She’s afraid to.”

